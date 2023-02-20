New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245000/?utm_source=GNW





The global anti-hypertensive drugs market will grow from $37.65 billion in 2022 to $38.70 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The anti-hypertensive drugs market is expected to grow to $41.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 1.6%.



The anti-hypertensive drugs market consists of sales of thiazide-type diuretics, beta-blocker metoprolol, olmesartan and HCTZ.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Anti-hypertensive drugs refer to a group of medications used to treat high blood pressure (high blood pressure). The goal of antihypertensive therapy is to prevent the negative effects of high blood pressure, such as myocardial infarction and stroke.



North America was the largest region in the anti-hypertensive drugs market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the anti-hypertensive drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main therapeutics of anti-hypertensive drugs are diuretics, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, beta-blockers, alpha-blockers, calcium channel blockers, renin inhibitors, and vasodilators.Diuretics, also known as water pills, are medications that increase the amount of water and salt excreted by the body in the form of urine.



The various source of diseases includes primary hypertension and secondary hypertension which are treated in hospitals, clinics, and home care.



A sedentary lifestyle is a major driver of the growth of the anti-hypertensive drug market.Consumption of junk food, lack of proper healthy and balanced diet, and lack of proper sleep due to irregular work shifts have contributed to the increase in hypertension.



Hypertension is the underlying factor for at least 45% of deaths due to heart disease and 51% of deaths due to stroke.Once the patient is diagnosed with hypertension, patients are required to use the drugs to control hypertension based on the severity of the condition.



Furthermore, in June 2021, according to the World Health Organization data 2021, a Switzerland-based Government agency responsible for international public health, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. This creates a sustainable demand for the product and acts as a prominent driver for the growth of the market.



Low awareness of the antihypertensive drugs amongst the population is one of the major restraints in the anti-hypertensive drugs market.Firstly, most people in developing nations neglect their health checkups and are not aware of their existing hypertension condition in them until they detect extreme symptoms.



Secondly, persons diagnosed with hypertension are not adherent to their medication schedule and stop taking medication after 1-2 weeks until symptoms return, thereby posing a huge challenge to the anti-hypertensive drugs market.For example, BMC Research notes published a research survey (from a developing country) which states that out of the total 112 hypertensive subjects with stroke, only 17% of them were adherent to antihypertensive medications.



Lack of awareness and low drug adherence restraint the growth of the antihypertensive market.



Of late, there has been a rise in the use of combination therapies compared to monotherapy treatment.Monotherapy is the treatment of hypertension with a single drug, while the use of combinations of drugs (Combination Therapy) allows for action on several different hypertensive mechanisms.



When the two drugs are combined with different mechanisms of action, the effect is two to five times greater than monotherapy.Increasing the dose of monotherapy reduces coronary events by 29% and cerebrovascular events by 40%, while combining two antihypertensive agents with a different mechanism of action reduces coronary events by 40% and cerebrovascular events by 54%.



Thus, the use of combination therapy provides greater protection to a target organ than increasing the dose of monotherapy. The trend of using combination therapy is thus more effective and is being widely accepted as well.



The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued guidance on developing fixed-combination drugs to treat hypertension.This primarily focuses on the clinical development of two-drug combinations of previously approved products.



US FDA expects to see a reduction in adverse effects for combinations that include doses below each drug’s maximum dose compared to single drug regimens at their maximum dose.Earlier physicians typically started a patient on a single drug and titrated up to a maximum dose before adding additional drugs to their program, current guidelines recommend starting patients on two drugs at less than their full doses.



Hence, this guidance would keep a check on fixed-combination drugs.



The countries covered in the anti-hypertensive drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The anti-hypertensive drugs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides anti-hypertensive drugs market statistics, including anti-hypertensive drugs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an anti-hypertensive drugs market share, detailed anti-hypertensive drugs market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the anti-hypertensive drugs industry. This anti-hypertensive drugs market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245000/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________