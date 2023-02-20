English French

Nanterre, February 20th, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 13th to February 17th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 13th to February 17th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market





Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 13-Feb-23 FR0000125486 30 000 107,3223 XPAR VINCI 13-Feb-23 FR0000125486 18 952 107,3876 CEUX VINCI 13-Feb-23 FR0000125486 4 705 107,3887 TQEX VINCI 13-Feb-23 FR0000125486 6 343 107,3977 AQEU VINCI 17-Feb-23 FR0000125486 8 491 108,3124 XPAR VINCI 17-Feb-23 FR0000125486 1 637 108,2685 CEUX VINCI 17-Feb-23 FR0000125486 2 029 108,2909 TQEX VINCI 17-Feb-23 FR0000125486 2 523 108,2858 AQEU TOTAL 74 680 107,5417

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________





Attachment