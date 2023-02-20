Disclosure of transactions in own shares From February 13th to February 17th, 2023  

        Nanterre, February 20th, 2023                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 13th to February 17th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 13th to February 17th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

 

Issuer’s name		Date of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI13-Feb-23FR000012548630 000107,3223XPAR
VINCI13-Feb-23FR000012548618 952107,3876CEUX
VINCI13-Feb-23FR00001254864 705107,3887TQEX
VINCI13-Feb-23FR00001254866 343107,3977AQEU
VINCI17-Feb-23FR00001254868 491108,3124XPAR
VINCI17-Feb-23FR00001254861 637108,2685CEUX
VINCI17-Feb-23FR00001254862 029108,2909TQEX
VINCI17-Feb-23FR00001254862 523108,2858AQEU
      
  TOTAL74 680107,5417 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

