Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2023

The global cellular immunotherapy market is expected to grow from $3.68 billion in 2021 to $4.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The cellular immunotherapy market is expected to reach $7.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%.



The cellular immunotherapy market includes revenues earned by entities by inventing, developing, administering, and understanding engineered immune effector cell The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Cellular immunotherapy refers to a sort of immunotherapy in which a patient receives T cells, an immune cell, to aid the body in fighting diseases like cancer. It is a cutting-edge kind of treatment that uses the body’s immune system to combat cancer.



The main therapies of cellular immunotherapy are tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapy, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, and natural killer (NK) cell therapy.Tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy is a type of adoptive cellular therapy that involves extracting infiltrated lymphocytes from tumors, culturing and amplifying them in vitro, and then infusing them back into patients to treat them.



The various primary indication includes b-cell malignancies, prostate cancer, renal cell carcinoma, liver cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and others and is used for the treatment of prostate cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer, ovarian cancer, brain tumour, lung cancer, and others.



Increasing research and successful clinical trials in cellular immunotherapy are expected to drive the growth of the cellular immunotherapy market over the forecast period.Companies are focusing on developing new cellular immunotherapies for treating different diseases.



For instance, in June 2022, according to a report published by the Cancer Research Institute, a US-based nonprofit organization devoted solely to developing immunotherapy for the prevention, treatment, and eventual eradication of all cancers, in the worldwide immuno-oncology pipeline as of April 2022, there were 2,756 active cell therapy drugs, up 36% from the landscape analysis of 2021 that revealed 2,031 such agents but also a slight slowdown from the 43% growth in the previous year.The rapid growth in the development of cellular immunotherapy in clinical and preclinical stages in 2020 as compared to that in 2019 is projected to expand the landscape of cellular immunotherapy.



Subsequently, generating higher revenues for the cellular immunotherapy market.



The high cost of cellular immunotherapies is anticipated to hinder cellular immunotherapy’s market growth.CAR-T therapy is a type of cellular immunotherapy and only two have been approved in the USA.



The price of Yescarta and Kymriah is more than $350,000 per treatment in the USA, which is highly unaffordable for a majority of the patients, especially with low income. The high cost of cellular immunotherapies discourages patients to opt for this drug, thereby, impacting the demand and the market negatively.



Companies in the cellular immunotherapy market are focusing on developing off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies for new and improved cancer treatment.Off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies are produced from the cells of donors instead of the patient’s cells, as in the case of autologous therapy.



Their non-customized nature provides advantages such as cost-effectiveness, large scale, fast production, and quality control.For instance, in May 2022, Novartis AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of drugs, announced that after two or more lines of systemic therapy, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given expedited approval for Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel) to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL).



In addition, Acepodia, a US-based next-generation cell immuno-technology company, will begin a phase 1 clinical trial in August 2020 to evaluate ACE1702, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf NK cell therapy, for the treatment of solid tumors.



In April 2020, resTORbio, Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of drugs used for the treatment of aging-related diseases, merged with Adicet Bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, for an undisclosed amount. Both the companies continue their operations as ‘Adicet Bio’. This merger is expected to help the companies in advancing allogeneic gamma-delta CAR-T cell therapy technology. Adicet Bio, Inc. is a US-based company specializing in the development of Adicet’s off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for oncology and other indications.



The regions covered in the cellular immunotherapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the cellular immunotherapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



