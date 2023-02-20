French English

PRESS RELEASE

Loudéac, 20 February 2023





WINFARM strengthens its teams in view of accelerating its development

Appointment of Fanny Adam as Head of Institutional Communications and Public Relations and Christèle Dioré as Head of Quality and Sustainable Development

WINFARM (ISIN: FR0014000P11 - ticker: ALWF) the leading French player offering a range of advisory, service, and remote sales products and solutions for farmers and breeders, announces the appointment of two new experts in view of extending WINFARM’s reach, solidifying its position in a changing agricultural ecosystem and further boosting the Group’s reputation.





With a Ph.D. in Science from the Université Européenne de Bretagne and a marketing and digital communications strategy certificate from UCLA Extension, Fanny Adam has joined WINFARM as Head of Institutional Communications and Public Relations. Fanny has 17 years’ experience in the management of complex projects (including 7 years in Research and Development), offering her a solid background in communications issues and strategies for organisations, both in France and abroad. Her expertise covers a range of areas including decision-making in development strategy, internal communications, media relations, and reputation management.

An agrifood engineer trained at the Institut Agro Rennes (Agrocampus Ouest), Christèle Dioré has joined WINFARM as Head of Quality & Sustainable Development. As such, Christèle is in charge of coordinating actions to promote quality and the safety of property, persons and the environment, drawing on her experience in several areas of the food and feed industry and in cosmetics packaging. She now uses these tools to integrate responsible and sustainable aspects of strategy and management into concrete actions by developing policy, communication, organisation, and methods to create an operational approach involving all of WINFARM’s teams.

Patrice Etienne, CEO and founder of WINFARM, said: “I am delighted to welcome Fanny and Christèle to our teams. Their expertise and wide-ranging experience will be precious assets to support and promote our growth trajectory in the coming months. These new arrivals will strengthen the structure of our teams, allowing us to deploy our ambitious growth strategy and support the implementation of our strategic plan.”

Fanny Adam, Head of Institutional Communications and Public Relations, added: “I was interested in the strong and very bold entrepreneurial aspect of WINFARM’s project in a challenging economic and societal context. Food sovereignty, nutrition and the revitalisation of the regions are already key priorities that should only become more important in the coming years. This is a strong driver of development of the Group's image among institutions and, more generally, all its stakeholders. I am thrilled to put both my skills and my motivation to work for the exciting project of extending WINFARM’s reach at the regional, national, and international levels.”

Christèle Dioré, Head of Quality and Sustainable Development, concluded: “Since my arrival, I have supported WINFARM Group in its projects to carry out a sustainable transition integrating, in particular, regulatory requirements and actions for a development rooted in positive relationships with partners both inside and outside the company, and in the environment and the territories. Along with the entire managerial team, we are building the organisation, tools and projects for a development that combines growth objectives with good social, ethical, and environmental practices to contribute to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and thus to participate, through all of its businesses, in a sustainable transformation for the Planet and its inhabitants. This is also the driving force of my commitment and the actions I now enthusiastically carry out with WINFARM Group’s teams.”

About WINFARM

Founded in Loudéac, in the heart of Brittany, in the early 1990s, WINFARM is now the French player offering a range of advisory, service, and remote sales products and solutions for farmers and breeders. WINFARM offers farmers and breeders comprehensive, unique and integrated solutions to help them meet the new technological, economic, environmental and social challenges of the next generation of agriculture. With a vast catalogue of 15,000 product references (seeds, phytosanitary and harvesting products, etc.), two-thirds of which are own brands, WINFARM has nearly 50,000 customers in France and Belgium.

WINFARM generated revenue of €131m in 2022. By 2025, WINFARM aims to achieve revenue of around €200m and an EBITDA margin of about 6.5%.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0014000P11 - ticker: ALWF) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance.

For more information about the company: www.winfarm-group.com

Contacts:

WINFARM

investisseurs@winfarm-group.com ACTIFIN, Financial Communications

Benjamin Lehari

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 25

winfarm@actifin.fr



ACTIFIN, Financial Press Relations

Loris Daougabel

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 16

ldaougabel@actifin.fr





Attachment