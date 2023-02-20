Webasto Opens New Plant in Mexico to Support Growing Charging Business

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webasto, one of the Top 100 global automotive suppliers, recently celebrated the opening of a new plant in Guanajuato, Mexico. It is the first site dedicated to the company's Charging business in the Americas region and one of three Webasto plants in Mexico.

The Guanajuato plant currently runs three lines that produce charging solutions, with plans to expand to eight lines by the end of the year with an output of over 20,000 units per week. More than 140 employees currently support production at the plant, numbers which will increase to 200 by the end of 2023. With a current footprint of 12,000 square meters today, an expansion - another 10,000 square meters - is already planned through 2025.

"As we continue to accelerate our e-mobility product offerings worldwide, North America presents Webasto big potential," said Marcel Bartling, member of the Management Board and chief technology officer for Webasto SE. "The opening of a Charging plant in the region is another step in executing on our strategy and reinforces our investment in the future."

Webasto has been producing mobile charging cables at its roof plant in Irapuato, Mexico - about six kilometers from the new Guanajuato plant - in recent years. However, as volume and customer demand have increased, the entire charging production has been relocated to the new site, which also offers Webasto ease of expansion moving forward.

"In a relatively short period of time, we've been able to establish our foothold in the charging market in North America, and with this plant, we're positioned to support our customers locally," said Dirk Hofmann, vice president of Operations and Quality for Webasto Charging Systems.

Webasto continues to consistently advance its transformation and further expand its electromobility solutions. Alongside wallboxes and mobile chargers, Webasto also produces battery systems for passenger cars and commercial vehicles as well as high-voltage heaters for hybrid and electric vehicles.

The Webasto Group is a global innovative systems partner to the mobility industry and one of the 100 largest suppliers to the automotive sector worldwide. The company's product offering includes in-house developed roof, heating and cooling systems for various types of vehicles, batteries and charging solutions for hybrid and electric vehicles, and additional services related to thermal management and electromobility. Among the customers of Webasto are manufacturers of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and boats, as well as dealers and end customers. In 2021, the Group generated sales of 3.7 billion euros and employed around 15,700 people at over 50 locations. The headquarters of the company, which was founded in 1901, is located in Stockdorf near Munich (Germany). For more information, please visit www.webasto-group.com.

