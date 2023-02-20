KlimaDAO and Fly Air Announce Partnership for Automated Carbon Offsetting of Chartered Jet Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KlimaDAO and Fly Air have partnered together to launch a first-of-its-kind fully automated carbon offsetting solution for chartered jet services.

The partnership will enable the carbon emissions of flights to be automatically calculated based on the type of jet used and the distance traveled. This information will be utilized by the platform to ensure that sufficient compensatory measures are taken by Fly Air on behalf of its customers to mitigate the impact of the carbon emissions.

The partnership will facilitate instantaneous offsetting of carbon credits via KlimaDAO, which is built on top of the public blockchain Polygon, meaning that the carbon credits that are retired are fully traceable and verifiable, including the amount, type and vintage year of the credits used.

Today, there are almost 25 million carbon credits available within the Digital Carbon Market that can be utilized by projects looking to efficiently and transparently offset their carbon emissions.

Through the development and implementation of a carbon offsetting strategy, Fly Air and its customers will be supporting the development of projects within the market that are undertaking high-impact sustainability work that can protect and regenerate vulnerable ecosystems and decarbonize the economy.

Climate Leadership

The airline industry is a highly carbon-intensive industry, which faces unique challenges on its journey towards Net Zero status. Technologies such as airframe enhancements, sustainable aviation fuels, batteries and hydrogen combustion engines do not yet have the scale or maturity to viably decarbonize the entire industry.

Carbon offsetting is a mechanism to compensate for carbon emissions in the medium term as alternative, zero-carbon solutions mature. Ensuring that transparent, traceable carbon offsetting is executed is key to ensuring consumer confidence in the chosen compensatory measures is maintained.

About Fly Air

Fly Air is a private jet booking solution offering premium services for high-end travelers who quickly want to search, reserve, and pay for their private chartered flights on demand. Fly Air works with 900 fixed-based operators around the world and, through a proprietary algorithm, matches members with over 10,000 available aircraft in its global inventory. Membership for the service is completely free and includes an incentivized rewards program that pays members "Fly Miles" in $Fly tokens for booking travel through the app.

By providing a user-centric design that connects to multiple jet operators, FlyAir enables access to private travel faster with more flexibility and lower costs.

About KlimaDAO

KlimaDAO's mission is to accelerate the delivery of climate finance globally by building the transparent, neutral, and public infrastructure needed to scale the Digital Carbon Market. Contact KlimaDAO.

Contact Information:

Alex Taylor

Press

press@klimadao.finance



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment