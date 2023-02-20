New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bi-Specific MAbS Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241898/?utm_source=GNW

Mylan N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd. and Abbott.



The global bi-specific mabs market is expected to grow from $3.80 billion in 2021 to $5.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market is expected to reach $11.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.7%.



The bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of trifunctional antibodies, chemically linked Fabs, and bispecific T cell engagers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies refer to antibodies that have two binding sites and are designed to bind to two antigens that are either distinct or have two different epitopes. Monoclonal antibodies (MoAbs) do not have the clinical therapeutic effects of BsAbs, which have a wide range of applications for the treatment of different diseases as well as tumour immunotherapy.



The main types of bi-specific are catumaxomab (removal), blinatumomab, duligotumab, and SAR 156597.Catumaxomab is a rat-mouse hybrid monoclonal antibody used to treat malignant ascites, a condition that occurs in people who have metastasizing cancer.



The various product types including in vivo, and in vitro are used for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, microbial diseases, and others. The bispecific monoclonal antibodies are used by hospitals, research institutes, and others.



The increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is projected to contribute to the growth of the bispecific monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period.Bispecific monoclonal antibodies are developed for the treatment of various cancers, infectious diseases, central nervous system disorders, and autoimmune disorders.



Bispecific monoclonal antibodies are considered to be more effective than monoclonal antibodies (moAbs) as these target two or more tumor antigens on cells to disrupt cancer progression.For instance, in February 2022, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based international public health agency of the United Nations, cancer will be the leading cause of deaths across the globe, causing almost 10 million fatalities in 2020, or almost one in every six deaths.



Breast, lung, colon, rectum, and prostate cancers are the most prevalent types of cancer.Additionally, in October 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic diseases will be among the most prevalent diseases, with 6 out of 10 adults suffering from at least one chronic disease in the USA.



Therefore, a rising number of chronic diseases, including cancer, is anticipated to propel the demand for bi-specific MAbs to treat these diseases effectively.



The availability of various alternative treatment methods for cancer is expected to limit the growth of the bispecific monoclonal antibodies market.Alternative cancer treatment therapies and methods used for the treatment of cancer including dietary treatments, acupuncture, homeopathy, and herbal remedies are gaining popularity in recent years attributed to side effects of chemotherapeutic anticancer agents.



For instance, Ayurvedic medicine, an ancient Indian system of medicine uses a range of techniques and treatments for cancer.Many of the herbs used in Ayurveda have anti-cancer properties, for example, andrographispaniculata.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), some nations are still responding to plant-based treatment as their main medicine source, and developing nations are using the benefits of natural compounds for therapeutic purposes.Therefore, this affects the biologic sales and hence impacts the bi-specific MAbS market.



Also, the global homeopathic product market is projected to reach $18.6 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The less expensive alternative medicines increase competition for the biologics market, thereby, hindering the growth of the bi-specific MAbs market shortly.



Companies in the bi-specific MAbS market are increasingly investing in various strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company. For instance, in June 2020, AbbVie Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company entered into a collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S, a Danish biotechnology company, to develop and commercialize antibody therapeutics for cancer treatment. The companies together will work on three early-stage bispecific antibody candidates of Genmab A/S including DuoHexaBody-CD37, epcoritamab, and DuoBody-CD3x5T4 along with discovering new antibody therapeutics. Moreover, in July 2020, Atreca, Inc., a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company, and Xencor, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership to develop, discover, and commercialize Novel T cell engaging bispecific antibodies as potential therapeutics for oncology treatment. Xencor, Inc. is a US-based biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment.



In August 2020, AbCellera, a biotechnology firm based in Canada, completed the acquisition of the OrthoMab bispecific platform from Dualogics for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition integrated OrthoMab into AbCellera’s existing technology stack, which provided the industry with a rapid and complete solution for generating tailored, stable, and developable bispecific antibodies Dualogics is a US-based biotechnology company specialized in protein engineering for improving antibody therapeutics.



The regions covered in the bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market statistics, including bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market share, detailed bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies industry. This bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241898/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________