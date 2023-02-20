New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241897/?utm_source=GNW

The global antisense & RNAI therapeutics market is expected to grow from $1.32 billion in 2021 to $1.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The antisense & RNAi therapeutics market is expected to reach $2.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%.



The antisense and RNAi therapeutics market includes revenues earned by entities by regulating gene expression at multiple levels, such as at replication, transcription, and translation.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Antisense therapy refers to the selective, sequence-specific suppression of gene expression by single-stranded DNA oligonucleotides. Contrarily, RNA interference (RNAi) is activated by double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) and results in the sequence-specific mRNA degradation of single-stranded target RNAs.



The main technologies of antisense & RNAi therapeutics are RNA interference and antisense RNA.RNA interference is a conserved biological response to double-stranded RNA that mediates resistance to both endogenous parasitic and exogenous pathogenic nucleic acids and regulates protein-coding gene expression.



The various route of administration includes pulmonary delivery, intravenous injections, intra-dermal injections, intraperitoneal injections, topical delivery, and other delivery methods that are used for the indication of oncology, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, other.



The rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases is projected to contribute to the demand for the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market.Gene suppression approaches including RNA interference and antisense oligonucleotides are used for the treatment of various neurodegenerative conditions by repairing mutant genes.



According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease are the most common neurodegenerative diseases affecting millions of people globally.In the USA, around 930,000 people had Parkinson’s disease by the end of 2020.



Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases are a major concern and dominated the WHO’s list of health threats ranging from various climate change issues to inadequate healthcare facilities. Hence, the growing prevalence of several neurodegenerative diseases and infectious diseases is expected to drive the growth of the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market.



The high cost of RNA interference-based drugs is expected to act as a major restraint on the growth of the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market in the future.For instance, according to Future Medicine, the price of Onpattro is approximately $450,000 per year.



Onpattro (patisaran) is the RNA interference-based drug used for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults. Stringent regulations, a long product approval process, high development cost, and a comparably small number of patients are a few factors leading to the high cost of RNA interference drugs, which is expected to hinder the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market growth in upcoming years.



Major companies operating in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market are undertaking strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships for product innovation to sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies.While companies have long collaborated as well as with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, and in or out-licensing deals.



This trend has been increasing over recent years. For instance, in August 2020, Blackstone Life Sciences, a global investment company, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an RNAi therapeutics company, announced the closing of a $2 billion strategic financing collaboration to accelerate the advancement and development of RNAi therapeutics. Under the agreement, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will receive $150 million from Blackstone Life Sciences for the development of vutrisiran and ALN-AGT, Alnylam’s cardiometabolic disease programs. In 2020, Aro Biotherapeutics Company has announced a licensing and collaboration agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the market leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics, under which Ionis will use Aro’s CENTYRINTM technology to develop targeted cell- and tissue-specific delivery of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs).



In December 2021, AstraZeneca plc, a UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, announced a strategic partnership with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company pioneering in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics and drugs. Under this strategic partnership, Eplontersen will be developed and commercialized by the two businesses together in the US and by AstraZeneca in all other regions outside of Latin America.



The regions covered in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced.It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The antisense & RNAi therapeutics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides antisense & RNAi therapeutics market statistics, including antisense & RNAi therapeutics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with antisense & RNAi therapeutics market share, detailed antisense & RNAi therapeutics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics industry. This antisense & RNAi therapeutics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

