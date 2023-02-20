Cryostat Market Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR Of 4.9% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cryostat Market Is Projected To Reach USD 2.2 Billion In 2022; It Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR Of 4.9% From 2023 To 2030. A room that can keep temperatures very low is called a cryostat. Cryostats are used in medical labs and research facilities to keep frozen tissue samples safe. The tissue is cut into thin pieces that can be seen under a microscope. This is done with a tool called a microtome, which is housed in the cryostats. There are many ways that cryostats can be used in research, engineering, and medicine. Cryostats could be used in healthcare, energy and power, aerospace, metallurgy, biotechnology, and forensic science. This report looks at the market for cryostats from both the supply and demand sides. The types, cryogens, and system parts are used to divide the supply-side market into groups. The demand-side market is split into different parts by the types of applications and the areas where they are used. Many new medical applications, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and tissue sampling, have helped this industry grow. The market is also expected to grow because cryogenics are being used more and more in energy, power, and aerospace. In 2021, the healthcare market for cryostats was the largest part of the global market.

Recent Developments:

In August 2020: Janis Research's Laboratory Cryogenics division has been bought by Lake Shore Cryotronics so that it can do research at low temperatures. Due to the purchase of the Woburn, Massachusetts-based company, Lake Shore can now offer Janis Research liquid nitrogen (LN2), liquid helium (LHe), and closed-cycle refrigerator (cryogen-free) cryostats, LHe and cryogen-free superconducting magnet systems, cryogenic and cryogen-free probe stations, and different lab cooling systems.

Segment Overview

The Dewar is one of the most important parts of cryostats, which hold dangerous solid or liquid cryogens. Dewars come in sizes from 5 to 200 litres and are made of safe materials like glass, aluminium, or stainless steel. The liquid cryogen is taken out of the important part of a cryostat called the Dewar. Most of the time, a vacuum jacket separates one or more reservoirs in a Dewar from the outside temperature. The materials used to make these are glass, aluminium, or stainless steel. Stainless steel Dewars are thought to be the most reliable because they last a long time, don't let heat through easily, and can be easily joined to other metals, like copper and brass, by welding in an inert gas atmosphere or silver soldering. These storage containers are portable, have two walls, open tops, and are not pressurised. Only Dewars that meet the safety standards should be used, and the outside should be checked often to make sure it is still in good shape.

The market for aerospace is expected to have the highest CAGR during the time frame of the forecast. Cryostats are being used for more and more advanced research projects in space and astronomy by the aerospace industry. Cryostats are used to cool down infrared sensors for astronomy experiments in the aerospace industry.

There are many space agencies that do important astronomy and planetary science research. Space astronomy is the study of how stars are made, how planets are found, and how black holes work. Planetary science looks at how minerals are spread out in space. In the next few years, technology will put a lot of effort into making cryostats that last longer and can make better predictions about people's lives. Cryostat technology has come a long way since 1957, when space and satellite programmes began. Now, cryogenic cooling can be used for a wide range of missions. Some companies in the ecosystem, like Advanced Mechanical and Optical Systems (Belgium) and Redstone Aerospace (United States), are experts at designing and making cryostats for use in space and on Earth.

Regional Outlook:

During the time frame of the projection, the CAGR is expected to be highest in the Asia-Pacific region. Because their economies are growing, countries in this area are working to improve health care, energy, and power. This is good for cryostats because it gives them more places to sell their products. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth in the cryostat market over the next few years. This market is mostly driven by China and Japan, which both have strong economies. Also important are India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. In recent years, there have been a lot more investments in the healthcare and energy industries. This has led to a big need for cryogenic technology in the area. Several countries in this area also import natural gas, which has helped the cryogenics industry grow in this area. Japan and a few other developing countries in the area buy most of the LNG that is sold. Because of these things, the market for cryostats in Asia-Pacific is growing.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 2.2 Billion By Type Closed-Cycle Cryostats, Continuous-flow Cryostats, Bath Cryostats, Multistage Cryostats, Others By System Component Dewars, Transfer Tubes, Gas Flow Pumps, Temperature Controllers, High Vacuum Pumps, Microtome Blades, Others By Cryogen Helium, Nitrogen, Others By Application Healthcare, Energy & Power, Aerospace, Metallurgy, Biotechnology, Forensic Science, Marine Biology, Others By Companies Leica Biosystems (Germany), Cryomech Inc. (US), Amos Scientific (Australia), MEDITE (Germany), Bright Instruments (UK), Dakewe Medical (China), Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co.Ltd. (China), SLEE Medical GmbH (Germany), Advanced Research Systems (US), Lake Shore Cryotronics (US), Epredia (US), SM Scientific Instruments (India), Medimeas (India), Hacker Instruments & Industries (US), Boeckeler Instruments Inc. (US), Histo-line Laboratories (Italy), Lupetec (Brazil), SciLab Co. Ltd. (France), (US), Precision Cryogenics (US), attocube systems AG (Germany), AMETEK Scientific Instruments (US), Mirion Technologies (Georgia), BIOBASE (Germany), Sipcon Instrument Industries (India). Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Drivers:

Cryostats are used a lot in the medical field, like in MRI machines and to store tissue samples. Cryostats in MRI machines are designed to store liquid cryogens, mostly helium, with as little loss as possible. Modern MRI cryostats use a mechanical refrigerator or cryocooler to condense the helium gas and return it to the bath to save it. With a microtome, thin slices of tissue can be cut. Medical samples can also be stored in cryostats. When a cryostat is used to cut frozen sections, the tissue's structure and density of cells are kept. It is important for diagnosing neurosurgical materials, especially in cases of glioma that has spread throughout the brain. In two important ways, sectioning with a cryostat is better than sectioning with a microtome. First, it takes a lot less time to fix the tissue and cut it into small pieces. Cryostat sections are great for labelling with immunofluorescence multiple proteins in the same piece of tissue because the proteins' antigenicity is better kept.

Restraint:

One of the most important things to think about when making cryostats is how much energy they use. A lot of what determines how much power a cryostat needs to run is how much heat it needs to make and what temperature it is running at. When comparing the overall performance of cryostats, it is important to take into account how well they can cool. But improvements to cryostats have made it possible to use much less power, depending on the type of refrigerant and the thermal efficiency of the system as a whole.

Opportunity:

More and more cryogenic technologies are being used in space as big countries try to build up their space fleets. Advanced Adiabatic Demagnetization Refrigerators (AADRs) and other machines are used to cool communication devices, satellite bodies, and X-ray spectrometers. Cryogenic Fluid Management (CFM) technology has been an important part of NASA's exploration systems for earth-to-orbit transportation, manned missions to the moon and mars, planetary exploration, and In-Situ Resource Utilization for the past ten years (ISRU). In 2000, Janis Research Company, LLC (US) won its second NASA Public Service Group Achievement Award for its work on the FACET programme. This work included making a cryostat for the Shuttle Hitchhiker programme and giving researchers a place to do experiments in microgravity. The Spacecraft Component Thermal Research Group at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is also doing research to improve the efficiency of cryostats that can be used in space. NASA's Kennedy Space Center made the Cryostat-200, which is used by Aerospace Fabrication & Materials to test insulating systems. The mass flow rate of the metering fluid is measured using a steady-state method called cryogenic boil-off calorimetry. This steady-state mass flow rate is measured in all pressure situations, from a hard vacuum to the atmosphere. The data include the heat flow and the apparent thermal conductivity.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Leica Biosystems (Germany), Cryomech Inc. (US), Amos Scientific (Australia), MEDITE (Germany), Bright Instruments (UK), Dakewe Medical (China), Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co.Ltd. (China), SLEE Medical GmbH (Germany), Advanced Research Systems (US), Lake Shore Cryotronics (US), Epredia (US), SM Scientific Instruments (India), Medimeas (India), Hacker Instruments & Industries (US), Boeckeler Instruments Inc. (US), Histo-line Laboratories (Italy), Lupetec (Brazil), SciLab Co. Ltd. (France), (US), Precision Cryogenics (US), attocube systems AG (Germany), AMETEK Scientific Instruments (US), Mirion Technologies (Georgia), BIOBASE (Germany), Sipcon Instrument Industries (India), and others.

By Type

Closed-Cycle Cryostats

Continuous-flow Cryostats

Bath Cryostats

Multistage Cryostats

Other

By System Component

Dewars

Transfer Tubes

Gas Flow Pumps

Temperature Controllers

High Vacuum Pumps

Microtome Blades

Other

By Cryogen

Helium

Nitrogen

Others

By Process

Mining

Transaction

By Application

Healthcare

Energy & Power

Aerospace

Metallurgy

Biotechnology

Forensic Science

Marine Biology

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

