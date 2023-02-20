New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digestive Enzymes Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241829/?utm_source=GNW

The global digestive enzymes market is expected to grow from $0.75 billion in 2021 to $0.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The digestive enzymes market is expected to reach $1.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%.



The digestive enzymes market consists of sales of amylase, maltase, and lactase.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Digestive enzymes refer to compounds that aid in digestion by assisting with food breakdown.These proteins accelerate the chemical processes that transform food into compounds that can be absorbed by the digestive system.



The salivary glands and the cells lining the stomach, pancreas, and small intestine produce (release) them.



North America was the largest region in the digestive enzymes market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the digestive enzymes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of digestive enzymes are carbohydrates, protease, lipase, and other enzyme types.Lipase is a protein produced by the pancreas; a small organ located near the stomach that aids in fat digestion.



The enzymes originated from animals, fungi, microbial, and plants that are used for indigestion, chronic pancreatitis, irritable bowel syndrome, and other applications. The various distribution channel includes retail stores and online stores.



The rising prevalence of the gastrointestinal disorder among different age groups drives the growth of the digestive enzymes market.Gastrointestinal disorders include disorders in the gastrointestinal tract starting from the mouth, oesophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and anus caused due to lack of digestive enzymes.



Gastrointestinal disorders require the digestive enzymes to be taken orally as a dietary supplement or as a drug.The increased rates of gastrointestinal disorders are linked to smoking, diet and genetics, sanitation, increased use of antibiotics, and the changing environmental factors due to industrialization and urbanization.



According to the American Gastroenterological Association’s survey published in April 2020 on the worldwide prevalence and burden of functional gastrointestinal disorders, among 73,076 adult respondents, about 40.3% of people met the diagnostic criteria for at least 1 functional gastrointestinal disorder (FGIDs). FGID was more prevalent among women than men. A large-scale multinational study found that more than 40% of the population is having FGIDs across the globe. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of digestive diseases contributes to the growth of the market.



The potential side effects of digestive enzyme supplements and drugs restrain the growth of the digestive enzymes market.Continuous intake of digestive enzymes increases dependency on the digestive enzymes resulting in a weaker digestive system over time.



The weakened digestive system leads to digestive distress, gas, nausea, bloating, decreased stomach acid, and allergic reactions accompanied by diarrhea and vomiting.For instance, the digestive enzyme bromelain causes thinning of the blood and increases the risk of excess bleeding.



The thinning of the blood is the result of the anti-platelet activity caused by the drug. Thus, the side effects caused by the excess and continuous intake of digestive enzymes negatively impact the growth of the digestive enzyme market.



The companies in the digestive enzymes market are investing in developing customized digestive enzymes.These customized digestive enzymes are condition-specific enzymes to support digestion for digestive sensitive patients and may contain multiple enzymes in the same product.



The companies involved in manufacturing digestive enzymes are developing customized digestive enzymes to ease the digestion of different types of food.For instance, Sabinsa, a USA-based provider of herbal extracts, cosmeceuticals, minerals, and dietary supplements, formulated DigeZyme.



DigeZyme is a multi-enzyme complex comprising five different enzymes, namely, cellulase, lactase, amylase, lipase, and protease.It is widely used by people who have difficulty in digesting carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, respectively.



The companies are increasingly investing in developing customized digestive enzymes.



In January 2020, Nestlé, a Switzerland-based food and drink processing corporation, entered into an asset purchase agreement with Allergan, an Ireland-based pharmaceutical company that acquires, develops, and markets brand name drugs, to acquire Zenpep for an amount undisclosed.Through the acquisition, Nestle aims to expand its medical nutrition portfolio by including Zenpep products to support food ingestion, digestion, and absorption.



Zenpep is a medication for people who cannot digest food properly due to the lack of digestive enzymes.



The countries covered in the digestive enzymes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The digestive enzymes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides digestive enzymes market statistics, including digestive enzymes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a digestive enzymes market share, detailed digestive enzymes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the digestive enzymes industry. This digestive enzymes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

