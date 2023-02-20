Outlook on the Siding Industry Global Market to 2030 - Cost Advantage Fuels Rapid Growth in Vinyl Siding

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Siding Industry: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Siding Industry estimated at US$210.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$279.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fiber Cement, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$112.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vinyl segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $57.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Siding Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$57.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$57.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$36.7 Billion by the year 2030.



