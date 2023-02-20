Kering - Press release - Dual-tranche bond issue for a total amount of EUR 1.5 billion

English French

Press release - Bond issue - February 2023

Kering has issued a dual-tranche bond for a total of EUR 1.5 billion, consisting of

a EUR 750 million tranche with a 6-year maturity and a 3.25% coupon,

and a EUR 750 million tranche with a 10-year maturity and a 3.375% coupon.

The issue, in line with the Group’s active liquidity management, enables Kering to enhance its funding flexibility through refinancing of existing debt.

The great success of this issue with investors underscores the market’s confidence in the credit quality of the Group. Kering’s long-term debt is rated “A” with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2022, Kering had over 47,000 employees and revenue of €20.4 billion.

Contacts

Press Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com Analysts/investors Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

Attachment