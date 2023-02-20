New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241824/?utm_source=GNW

The global stem cell therapy market will grow from $5.14 billion in 2022 to $6.45 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The stem cell therapy market is expected to grow to $11.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.5%.



The stem cell therapy market includes revenues earned by entities by hematopoietic stem cells, skin stem cells, neural stem cells, and mesenchymal stem cells.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Stem cell therapy refers to a form of regenerative medicine that uses stem cells or their byproducts to stimulate the body’s natural repair process in damaged, malfunctioning, or wounded tissue. It is the next step in the transplantation of organs, replacing donor organs—which are scarce—with cells.



North America was the largest region in the stem cell therapy market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the stem cell therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of stem cell therapy are allogeneic stem cell therapy and autologous stem cell therapy.Allogeneic stem cell transplantation involves transferring stem cells from a healthy person (the donor) to the patient’s body after high-intensity chemotherapy or radiation, The various sources of the cells include adult stem cells; induced pluripotent stem cells, and embryonic stem cells that are used for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders; wounds and injuries; cancer; autoimmune disorders and others.



The therapies are used by hospitals and clinics.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases contributed to the growth of the stem cell therapy market.Long working hours, limited physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases among people, thus driving the need for stem cell therapy.



According to a United Nations article, by 2030, the proportion of global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% of total deaths.The global burden of chronic diseases is expected to reach about 60%.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the stem cell therapy market.



The high cost of stem cell therapy is expected to limit the growth of the stem cell therapy market.The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread.



Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding.In less wealthy countries, the lack of cost-effective therapies for chronic diseases has impacted the health conditions of the population and has led to a low average life expectancy.



According to the DVCSTEM, the average cost of stem cell therapy in the USA is between $20,000 to $25,000, in Mexico, it is $33,000, in Central America, it is $30,000, and in Asia, it is $50,000, thus restraining the growth of the market.



The companies in the stem cell therapy market are increasingly investing in strategic partnerships.A strategic partnership is a mutually beneficial agreement between two companies that do not compete directly with each other.



For instance, in June 2020, Shanghai Cell Therapy Group (SHCell) has recently begun a six-year research collaboration with Professor Qi-Long Ying of the University of Southern California (USC). The Ying laboratory hopes to develop conditions for long-term ex vivo expansion of mouse and human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells through the project, which is supported by $3.6 million from the Baize Plan Fund.



In July 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Global Stem cell Technology (GST) for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition completely supports Boehringer Ingelheim’s Animal Health strategy, which aims to improve its portfolio capabilities to spur innovation and growth.



The purchase comes after a two-year, fruitful relationship that saw the introduction of the first-ever registered stem cell-based veterinary treatment to the European market. GST is a Belgian biotech company that develops and produces state-of-the art stem cell products for horses and pets.



The countries covered in the stem cell therapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



