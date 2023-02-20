New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IVF Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229190/?utm_source=GNW





The global ivf services market will grow from $15.38 billion in 2022 to $17.13 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The ivf services market is expected to grow to $25.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%.



The IVF services market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as conventional insemination services, and intracytoplasmic sperm injection services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



IVF is a process of fertilization where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body, in vitro ("in glass”).In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a sophisticated set of treatments intended to improve fertility, avoid genetic issues, and aid in child conception.



It is used to address infertility.



Western Europe was the largest region in the IVF services market in 2022.North America was the second largest region in IVF services market.



The regions covered in the IVF services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of cycles in IVF services markets are fresh IVF cycles (non-donor), thawed IVF cycles (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycles.When an IVF cycle is completed utilizing eggs and embryos that have never been frozen, it is referred to as a fresh IVF cycle.



After the eggs are extracted, they are fertilized in the lab with semen. The different service providers include fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centres, clinical research institutes and is used in various sectors such as fertility clinics, hospitals, and other settings.



The rising infertility rate contributed to the growth of the in vitro fertilization (IVF) services market.Infertility is known as the inability to conceive within 12 months.



According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, around 12 to 13 couples in 100 have a problem in conceiving.Moreover, according to the Indian Journal of Community Medicine, 15 to 20 million infertility cases are in India alone.



The rising infertility rate made people resort to IVF services contributing to the growth of the market.



The high cost of IVF services limits the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market.For instance, the cost of a basic IVF package ranges from $4,700 to $20,000, and the average price in the USA is around $12,000.



The total cost of a single IVF cycle can range between $8,000 to $30,000.According to FertilityIQ, the cost of IVF services was around $22,000.



In emerging economies like India, the cost of IVF services ranges from INR 70,000 to INR 300,000. The high cost of IVF services makes it unavailable to low- and middle-income populations negatively affecting the IVF services’ market growth.



Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is the latest technique increasingly used for improving IVF success rate in patients with recurrent implantation failures.PRP is used alongside fertility treatments like IVF to improve egg quality, uterine lining thickness and endometrial receptivity, and the treatment is primarily for recurrent implantation failure over multiple IVF cycles.



According to an article published by the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics, women treated with PRP experienced a significant improvement in Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH), and Antral Follicle Count (AFC) and help improve fertility.



In December 2020, Fresenius Helios, a Germany-based healthcare company acquired Eugin Group for $ 195.98 million (€160 million). The acquisition expands Fresenius Helios’s global network of fertility clinics, providing tremendous growth and consolidation potential. Eugin Group is a Spain-based company that provides IVF services.



The countries covered in the IVF services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced.It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The IVF services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides IVF services market statistics, including IVF services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a IVF services market share, detailed IVF services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the IVF services industry. This IVF services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

