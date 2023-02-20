New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229178/?utm_source=GNW

The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market will grow from $5.15 billion in 2022 to $5.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The autoimmune disease diagnosis market is expected to grow to $7.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The autoimmune disease diagnosis market includes revenue earned by diagnostic assay kits, reagents, consumables and instruments used for the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Autoimmune diseases diagnosis are the diseases in which the production of antibodies takes place in the body which attacks and destroys own healthy cells in the body. These include Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, Hashimoto’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Grave’s disease, psoriasis, coeliac disease, type 1 diabetes, lupus and inflammatory bowel syndrome, and are diagnosed by immunological tests.



North America was the largest region in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market.



The regions covered in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main test types of autoimmune disease diagnosis are routine laboratory tests, autoantibodies tests, immunologic tests, and other tests.Autoantibody tests are used to aid in the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases.



The different products include consumables and assay kits, instruments and are used by various sectors such as clinical laboratories, hospitals, and others.



A high incidence of autoimmune diseases contributed to the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market.According to the Autoimmune Registry Inc (ARI) first comprehensive list of Autoimmune Diseases published in 2020, between 15 and 30 million people in the United States suffer from autoimmune disease, making it the nation’s largest class of illness, and it primarily affects women aged 20 to 40.



Therefore, increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases across the globe is driving the autoimmune disease diagnosis market.



The high cost of diagnostic tests is a major challenge for the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market. According to a survey by the National Adrenal Diseases Foundation (NADF), the cost for initial diagnosis of Addison’s disease is $1,680 per patient and according to the reports of Vasculitis Foundation of America, vasculitis affects 1 in 20 Americans and the total cost for vasculitis patient per year is $9.7 billion. According to the estimations of The National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the annual cost of treating an autoimmune disease in the US is greater than $100 billion and says that annual direct and indirect cost to treat rheumatoid arthritis in the US is $10.9 billion and $8.4 billion respectively. The high cost of diagnosis is increasing the cost burdens on the patients impacting the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market



Biosensors and nano biosensors for rapid detection is a novel tool for the detection of antibodies in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market.They are highly preferred because of low cost, high sensitivity, simple to use, multiplexing abilities and rapid diagnosis.



Besides measuring the quantity of antibodies in human blood serum with extremely high sensitivity, it also quantifies the activity of antibodies as the assay employs portable optical label-free biosensors based on the spectral correlation interferometry. This point of care technology gives a more integrated, informative, timely and precise diagnosis of autoimmune diseases when compared to the conventional ones.



The countries covered in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



