Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Report 2023

Ltd, Fate Therapeutics and Japan Tissue Engineering Co.



The global induced pluripotent stem cell (ipsc) market will grow from $2.69 billion in 2022 to $2.97 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The induced pluripotent stem cell (ipsc) market is expected to grow to $4.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.1%.



The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market consists of sales of induced pluripotent stem cells and related services.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Induced pluripotent stem cells are the regenerated form of stem cells, which are produced from an existing adult cell, such as from hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes, and neurons.



North America was the largest region in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market.



The regions covered in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main derived cell types of induced pluripotent cells are hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes, amniotic cells, and others.Hepatocytes are the liver’s primary functional cells, performing a staggering array of metabolic, endocrine, and secretory tasks.



The various application includes academic research, drug development, and discovery, toxicity screening, and regenerative medicine and are used in several sectors such as hospitals, and research laboratories.



An increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of the Induced pluripotent stem cell market.Chronic disorders like heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes can be treated with Induced pluripotent stem cell.



Induced Pluripotent stem cells are taken from any tissues from a child or an adult and are genetically modified to behave like embryonic stem cells.According to the report published by Partnership to Fight Chronic Disorder (PFCD), it was found that out of 133 million Americans, 45% of the population had at least one chronic disorder.



Moreover, it was estimated that 7 out of 10 deaths in the USA, which is approximately 1.7 million, are due to chronic disorders and these deaths can be controlled by induced pluripotent stem cell treatment. This rise in incidences of chronic diseases is driving the demand for induced pluripotent stem cell treatment.



The potential risk of tumour is one of the major restraints on the growth of the Induced pluripotent stem cell market.As per a scientific research, it was found that there might be a chance of getting cancer from the treatment and people are unwilling to take treatment through Induced pluripotent stem cell therapy.



According to the report by American Association for cancer research, in most of the cases while doing the experiment it was found that the occurrence of the tumours was prevalent after a short period of time. This risk of developing a tumour due to Induced pluripotent stem cell therapy is limiting the number of patients opting for this treatment, thereby restraining the growth of the market.



Companies in the Induced Pluripotent stem cell market are looking for opportunities for strategic partnerships and collaborations that will help these companies to enter into new geographies and to expand product portfolios.For example, in January 2022, Bristol Myers Squibb and Century Therapeutics entered into a strategic collaboration to develop iPSC-derived allogenic cell therapies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.



Furthermore, in May 2022, Evotec and Sernova announced strategic partnership to develop iPSC-based beta cell replacement therapy for treatment for type 1 and type 2 diabetes.



National Institute of Health (NIH), a part of Department of Health and Human Services, regulates the market for Induced Pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) in the US.If a company is using, making or planning to acquire iPSCs, they are required to provide some information.



For instance, a complete and signed copy of the IPSC checklist must be submitted.Any acquisitions in the IPSC’s must obtain approval from the Institutional review board (IRB), the signed approval documents must be attached to the checklist.



If the IPSC lines are purchased from an outside or commercial source these agreement documents must also be attested by the IRB and attached. The IPSC’s must be generated by the Intramural Research Program (IRP) under a signed contract before they can be used for any further experimentation.



In August 2021, catalant, a Us-based pharmaceutical company, acquired RheinCell Therapeutics GmbHfor an undisclosed amount.The acquisition will help Catalent to grow in the cell and gene therapy vertical and develop therapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells.



RheinCell Therapeutics GmbH is a Germany-based developer of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for next generation cell therapies.



The countries covered in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market statistics, including induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market share, detailed induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) industry.

