SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Organon & Co. - OGN

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Organon & Co. ("Organon" or the "Company") (NYSE: OGN).



The investigation concerns whether Organon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 16, 2023, Organon issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Among other items, Organon reported earnings per share of $0.81, a decline of 28.3% year-over-year, and revenue of $1.49 billion, a decline of 7.4% year-over-year. Organon also reported a reduction of the Company’s Established Brands revenue of $8 million for the quarter due to the initiation of a market action in certain markets for betamethasone suspension injections, related to a nonconforming component of a manufacturing line at the Company’s facility in Heist, Belgium.

On this news, Organon’s stock price fell $4.39 per share, or 15%, to close at $24.87 per share on February 16, 2023.

