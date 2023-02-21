Sustainable Agriculture Market is Anticipated to Surpass USD 28.53 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022–2030; Growing Consumer Demand for Organic and Sustainable Food Products to Propel Market Growth

Westford, USA, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America emerges as a promising region for a sustainable agriculture market as governments recognize the importance of sustainable agriculture practices and play a crucial role in driving the market's growth. Many governments across the globe have launched initiatives to promote sustainable agriculture practices, such as providing financial incentives and technical assistance to farmers who adopt these practices. Furthermore, increasing consumer demand for sustainably produced food drives the market's growth. Moreover, biotechnology also plays a key role in sustainable agriculture by developing genetically modified crops resistant to pests and diseases, reducing the need for harmful pesticides and herbicides.

According to SkyQuest's global research, there is a pressing need to increase food production by almost 45% by 2050 to feed a projected global population of nine billion. Meeting this increase in food demand will require significant agricultural productivity improvements while ensuring that environmental sustainability is maintained. Therefore, the demand for sustainable agriculture practices will likely increase significantly in the coming years.

Sustainable agriculture is a farming practice that prioritizes the needs of the present generation without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. The primary objective of sustainable agriculture is to create a system that is environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable. It involves minimizing synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, reducing soil erosion and water usage, and promoting biodiversity.

Prominent Players in Sustainable Agriculture Market

Bayer AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

The Mosaic Company (US)

Corteva Agriscience (US)

Dow AgroSciences (US)

Yara International (US)

Pioneer Hi-Bred International (US)

Monsanto Company (US)

AGCO Corporation (US)

John Deere (US)

Deere & Company (US)

Trimble Inc. (US)

Cargill (US)

Archer Daniels Midland (US)

Groupe Limagrain (France)

DuPont (US)

Netafim (Israel)

KWS SAAT (Germany)

UPL Limited (India)

Irritec (Italy)

China National Chemical Corporation (China)

Godrej Agrovet (India)

Thai Union Group PCL (Thailand)

KUBOTA Corporation (Japan)

Seeds and Traits Segment to Drive Significant Sales owing to Increasing Emphasis to Improve Food Security

The seeds and traits segment emerged as the largest segment in the global sustainable agriculture market in 2022 and is projected to lead from 2023 to 2030. This segment includes genetically modified (GM) seeds developed to resist pests, diseases, and drought and increase crop yields. GM seeds are engineered to have desirable traits, such as increased resistance to pests and diseases, which can reduce the need for harmful pesticides and herbicides. This makes them more environmentally friendly and helps reduce farmers' costs.

North America is a significant market for sustainable agriculture, with the United States leading the way as the largest market in the region. The increasing consumer demand for sustainably produced food is driving the growth of the sustainable agriculture market in the United States. By the end of 2030, precision farming is predicted to become the most influential trend in agriculture, eclipsing other advancements. Farmers can increase their yields and profitability by adopting precision agriculture practices while minimizing their environmental impact.

Precision Agriculture Segment to Witness High Traction as It Helps Farmers to Optimize the Use of Resources

Precision agriculture is set to dominate the sustainable agriculture market from 2023 to 2030. In 2022, it held the largest share of the market. This segment includes products and technologies that use precision data and analytics to optimize crop yields, reduce waste, and improve resource efficiency. Some of the products in this segment include precision irrigation systems, GPS-guided tractors, and drones for crop monitoring. In addition to the United States, Canada is also a significant market in the region for precision agriculture.

The sustainable agriculture market is experiencing significant growth, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to see the fastest growth in the coming years. According to a report by SkyQuest, more than 82% of the food consumed in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia is grown by smallholder farmers. As a result, the development of sustainable agriculture practices presents an opportunity to improve the livelihoods of these farmers while also contributing to sustainable food production.

The sustainable agriculture market is gaining significant attention worldwide due to the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable farming practices. To better understand the market, a comprehensive research report has been published that delves deep into the market's size, share, and key players. In addition, the report aims to provide a complete market overview, including its growth prospects, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Developments in Sustainable Agriculture Market

Koppert Biological Systems, a Dutch company, is making waves in sustainable agriculture by offering innovative solutions to promote biodiversity and crop health. The company cooperates with Kazakhstan to provide farmers with products and technologies that facilitate a smooth transition to sustainable agricultural practices. Through its collaboration with Kazakhstan, Koppert Biological Systems is helping farmers to adopt sustainable agricultural practices that promote biodiversity and crop health.

Aspiration, a leading climate finance company, has recently announced a $21 million investment in carbon projects through Trees for the Future (TREES). TREES is a non-profit organization that works explicitly to train farmers in sustainable agroforestry practices across sub-Saharan Africa. The partnership between Aspiration and TREES aims to plant 87 million trees, effectively creating 15,000 hectares of regenerative agroforestry land.

Rovensa Group, a leader in agricultural inputs, has announced the launch of Rovensa Next, a new business unit focused on developing biosolutions for sustainable agriculture. The new unit aims to help create a more sustainable future for agriculture by developing innovative solutions that give back to the Earth what it provides to us. By developing biosolutions for agriculture, Rovensa Next aims to reduce harmful chemicals in farming and promote natural solutions that are safer for the environment and human health.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has teamed up with AeroFarms, a US-based sustainable agriculture company, to establish a joint-venture agreement to develop indoor vertical farms across Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East and North Africa region. The initiative is intended to provide a sustainable solution for agricultural production in the region, as traditional farming methods are increasingly challenged by factors such as water scarcity, climate change, and the need for more efficient land use.

Key Questions Answered in Sustainable Agriculture Market Report

How do changing consumer preferences affect the demand for products and services in the target market, and what are the implications for market growth and valuation?

What emerging technologies and innovations are likely to disrupt the target market, and how will they impact growth and valuation estimates?

How do regulatory changes and policy decisions influence the growth prospects of the target market, and what are the potential risks and opportunities for market players?

What are the key challenges market players face regarding supply chain management, distribution, and logistics, and how can they overcome them to drive growth?

