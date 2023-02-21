Moore Kuehn Encourages TA, ARGO, FMIA, and SUMO Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA)

TravelCenters of America has agreed to merge with BP p.l.c.. Under the proposed transaction, TravelCenters shareholders will receive $86.00 in cash per share.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO)

Argo Group International has agreed to merge with Brookfield Reinsurance. Under the proposed transaction, Argo Group International shareholders will receive $30.00 per share in cash.

First Miami Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: FMIA)

First Miami Bancorp has agreed to merge with United Community Banks. Under the proposed transaction, First Miami Bancorp shareholders will receive 40.2685 shares of United Community Banks common stock per share.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO)

Sumo Logic has agreed to merge with affiliates of Francisco Partners. Under the proposed transaction, Sumo Logic shareholders will receive $12.05 per share in cash.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245