North America Commercial Nuclear Power Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the North America Commercial Nuclear Power Market is estimated to be valued at USD 14.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 17.1 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The market for commercial nuclear power is primarily being driven by an expansion in global industrialization and R&D initiatives in a number of different nations. The rapid adoption of these materials in the automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and other industries is fueling the demand for commercial nuclear power. Furthermore, as countries become more populous in the North American region, the demand for power has gradually increased.

Key Market Insights

As per the reactor type outlook, the Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) segment is anticipated to be the largest-growing segment in the North America Commercial Nuclear Power market from 2023 to 2028

As per the carrier type outlook, the Island Equipment segment is expected to be the largest-growing segment in the North America Commercial Nuclear Power market

As per the application outlook, the Electricity Power Generation segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the North America Commercial Nuclear Power market from 2023 to 2028

The United States is analyzed to dominate the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

BWX Technologies Inc., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi, Heavy Industries Ltd, GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy Inc., Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, Babcock and Wilcox Company, Exelon Generation Co. LLC, Toshiba, STP Nuclear Operating Company, and Bechtel Group Inc among others, are some of the key players in the North America Commercial Nuclear Power market





Reactor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)

Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)

Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)

Light Water Graphite Reactor (LWGR)

Gas Cooled Reactor (GCR)

Others

Carrier Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Island Equipment

Auxiliary Equipment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Electricity Power Generation

Life-science & Research

Industrial Applications

Space & Defense Research

Others





By Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





