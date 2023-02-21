Lleida.net obtains a new patent in the field of certification by the Gulf Cooperation Council

MADRID, Spain, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spanish publicly traded company Lleida.net (LLN.MC) (ALLLN.PA) (LLEIF.US) has been granted a new patent by the Gulf Cooperation Council (the organization that brings together the main economies in the Middle East).

The recognition number 221, granted to the corporation, corresponds to its "Method for the certification of electronic mail containing a recognized electronic signature on the part of a telecommunications operator" and has a validity of 20 years. Its reference number is GC0012097.



"This patent is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and allows us to continue to lead in the field of electronic certifications and digital signatures," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company. "We are convinced that this new patent reinforces our position in key markets such as Dubai or Saudi Arabia, where our electronic certification solutions are already well-received and where we expect to continue to grow," he added.



Recently, the company received recognition from the Danish authorities and from those of the European Union. Lleida.net's growth strategy in the market for electronic signature, notification, and contracting in the countries where it is present and those it plans to be in the future is based on a solid policy of growth in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a strengthening of its internationalization policy.



Lleida.net is the European leader in the field of registered electronic signature, notification, and contracting and already has 220 patents received from more than 64 countries around the world. Its portfolio is one of the most solid in the sector worldwide, including the European Union, the United States, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia, and New Zealand.



It is listed on the OTCQX index of New York, Euronext Growth in Paris, and BME Growth in Madrid.