Kering: Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers) (February 2023)

Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 02.15.2023

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of € 496,283,112

Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

 

 

 

 

February 21, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

 

 

Date

  		 

Total Number of

shares 		 

Total number of voting rights

 
theoretical 1 Exercisable 2
 

February 15, 2023 		 

124,070,778 		 

176,993,019 		 

175,218,826

 

 

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

 

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

 

 

