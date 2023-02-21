SimpliFed Collaborates with Byram Healthcare to Expand Access to Breast-Feeding Support and Breast Pumps

ITHACA. NY, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliFed, the telehealth platform dedicated to breastfeeding and baby feeding support, announced today that it has signed a mutual preferred provider agreement with Byram Healthcare to expand awareness and access to breast pumps and breastfeeding support services across both organizations’ patient populations. Byram Healthcare is a leading provider in breast pumps through insurance and related supplies. Through the partnership with SimpliFed, new and expecting parents now have enhanced access to virtual support in order to navigate breast pump use, breastfeeding and baby feeding from the comfort and safety of their own home.

“We are very excited to offer parents access to expanded breast-feeding resources, to include lactation consulting, through this agreement” said Perry Bernocchi, CEO of Byram Healthcare, part of the Owens & Minor family. “We’re proud to help support parents throughout their pregnancy and baby feeding journey.”

One of the largest providers of breast pumps through insurance for families across the U.S., Byram Healthcare is an in-network provider for most Commercial, Medicaid, and TRICARE insurance plans. Since 1968, Byram Healthcare has delivered the products, services, and support needed to maximize clinical outcomes and manage complicated benefits.

SimpliFed’s lactation and baby feeding support services are available without prior authorization or cost sharing (typically for up to 6 visits) for many commercial, Medicaid, and TRICARE plans across the United States.

The Byram-SimpliFed collaboration is fueled by increasing breastfeeding rates over the last couple of decades across the United States, according to the latest Breastfeeding Report Card from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition, last year's announcement by the White House launching the National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health brings energy and motivation for the U.S. healthcare system to expand access to these needed services. The strategy calls for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to work to ensure that Affordable Care Act (ACA) requirements for coverage of breastfeeding support and counseling without cost sharing in most private health insurance plans and Medicaid are fully implemented and enforced. Byram and SimpliFed are excited to expand access to these critical services and products to help meet the need and demand of the current times.

“SimpliFed and Byram share a joint mission to facilitate access to both baby feeding support services and products to families across the United States,” said Andrea Ippolito, CEO of SimpliFed. “Now, more than ever, it is important to support women on their baby feeding journey due to increasing number of women in the workforce and the need for non-judgmental support in light of an ongoing formula shortage. Access to trusted products like breast pumps from Byram coupled with services make such a big difference for parents starting during pregnancy and navigating the challenges with baby feeding along the way.”

ABOUT SIMPLIFED

SimpliFed provides judgment-free, virtual breastfeeding and baby feeding support to parents on their baby feeding journeys. Parents connect with its network of baby feeding experts from the comfort and safety of home via SimpliFed’s secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. SimpliFed’s mission is to create a new model for optimal feeding by building trusted relationships with parents, partnering with healthcare payers and providers, and shifting policy, practice, and narratives to drive health and economic equity, starting with baby’s first foods. More information can be found at: https://www.simplifed.com/.

ABOUT OWENS & MINOR

Byram Healthcare is part of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. Owens & Minor drives visibility, control and efficiency for patients, providers and healthcare professionals across the supply chain. The organization provides proprietary technology and solutions, an extensive product portfolio, an Americas-based manufacturing footprint for personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a robust portfolio of products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Va., Owens & Minor is a 140-year-old company powered by more than 20,000 global teammates. Learn more at https://www.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

