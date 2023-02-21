India Lithium Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the India Lithium Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028.



The rapid advancement of recharging batteries, the rising prevalence of electric vehicles, the increasing adoption of cleaner energy sources, rapid technological advances in the automotive industry, and the expansion of government programs are expected to accelerate the growth of the Indian lithium industry.

The report covers 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages on "India Lithium Market - Forecast to 2028''

Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the consumer electronics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Indian lithium market from 2023 to 2028

As per the source type outlook, the hardrock segment is expected to be the largest segment in the Indian lithium market from 2023 to 2028

FMC Corporation, TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat Private Limited (TDSG), Toshiba Corporation, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Telemax India Industries Pvt. Ltd., Okaya Power Group, Trontek Group, Nexcharge, Albemarle Corp., and SQM S.A., among others, are some of the key players in the India lithium market.





Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Metal

Compound

Alloy





Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Brines

Hardrock

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Automotive

Grid Storage

Consumer Electronics

Glass & Ceramics

Others





