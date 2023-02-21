Biorational Global Market Report 2023: Growing Use of Integrated Pest Management Bolsters Demand

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biorational Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Botanical, Semiochemicals, Others); By Crop; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biorational market size is expected to reach USD 29.93 billion by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The increasing application of biorationals therapy in the field of crop production to boost resistance to insects and pests is a significant factor influencing global revenue growth. This is a result of their tremendous effectiveness.

Biorationals are biological pesticides and other products connected to plants that are environmentally benign. They are non-toxic to humans and have few adverse effects on the environment. These goods are reasonably priced, secure, and beneficial.



The market for biorational products is expected to rise in response to the growing use of integrated pest management. An environmentally friendly method of controlling pests is called integrated pest management. Integrated pest management entails utilizing the most effective mix of cultural, biological, and chemical controls for a given situation, incorporating plant biotechnology as necessary. Intense growth in the usage of biorational solutions for the control of insect pests has boosted their appeal.



Additionally, it is anticipated that organic farming methods will spread rapidly around the world in the next years. For instance, according to the National Center for Organic and Natural Farming's 2021 report, there are 187 countries that practice organic farming, and at least 3.1 million farmers are responsible for managing 72.3 million hectares of this land. Areas for raising livestock and beekeeping make up the majority of them. Aquaculture, forests, and grazing regions are other non-agricultural areas. 35 million hectares total is included here. And the total area of all the organic lands was 107.4 million hectares.



Biorational Market Report Highlights

In 2022, botanicals are anticipated to account for the largest revenue share. The increased use of natural plant products as pesticides and to manage pests such as nematodes and aphids is one of the key factors in this market's rise.

In 2022, the Fruits and Vegetables category will have a significant revenue share. The increased product demand from crop protection activities such as foliar spraying of insecticides and pesticides is driving market expansion.

Asia Pacific accounted for the fastest growth of worldwide revenues in 2021. The primary factor driving market expansion is anticipated to be Chinese and Indian consumers' demand for affordable, high-quality organic products.

The global players with global presence include Koppert, Bayer AG, Isagro S.P.A, Gowan, and Summit Chemicals.

Product market research has segmented the biorational market report based on product, crop, and region:

Biorational, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Botanical

Semiochemicals

Others

Biorational, Crop Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals

Grains

Corn

Others

Biorational, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $29.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Biorational Market Insights



5. Global Biorational Market, by Product



6. Global Biorational Market, by Crop



7. Global Biorational Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Koppert B.V.

Bayer AG

Isagro S.P.A

Gowan

Summit Chemicals

McLaughlin Gormley King

Suterra

Russell IPM

Agralan

BASF SE

Syngenta

Monsanto

Crop Science

Chemtura

Nufarm and DuPont

