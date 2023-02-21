GridGain Announces Call for Speakers for Virtual Apache Ignite Summit 2023

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing software for high-performance applications, today announced the Call for Speakers for Ignite Summit 2023 , the global virtual conference for anyone interested in distributed databases, in-memory computing and Apache Ignite . The free global one-day virtual event will take place on June 6, 2023. The Call for Speakers is open now and closes on May 1, 2023.



Organized by GridGain, Ignite Summit 2023 is designed for developers working with Apache Ignite, distributed databases or other in-memory computing solutions to address their application speed and scale challenges. Summit presenters will include developers and architects in Fortune 1000 companies who are working on some of the world’s most sophisticated Ignite-powered solutions. The Call for Speakers welcomes seasoned Apache Ignite professionals who would like to share their Ignite experiences related to use cases, implementation best practices, architectural design, Ignite-in-production environments, and how Ignite has helped them address application and business challenges.

“As the reliance on real-time, data-intensive applications spreads to businesses of all sizes across a growing number of industries, the demand for Apache Ignite – and the speed and scale it makes possible – continues to soar,” said Nikita Ivanov, Co-founder and CTO of GridGain. “The free virtual Ignite Summit has become an extremely popular event where attendees can learn from and interact with some of the most experienced Ignite users on the planet. Whether you’re just getting started or trying to optimize an existing deployment, the Ignite Summit will increase your understanding of how to get the most out of Apache Ignite and in-memory computing.”

Attendees at Ignite Summit 2023 will discover and learn about:

Real-world case studies

Field-proven best practices

Ignite architecture nuts and bolts

Integrating Apache Ignite with other technologies

The use of Apache Ignite in a cloud environment

Apache Ignite troubleshooting

The virtual Ignite Summit also offers peer-to-peer learning opportunities for both new users and experts.

Last year’s virtual Ignite Summits featured speakers from AWS Aurora, CERN, Expedia, GridGain, HPE, IBM, iFood, JP Morgan Chase, Motorola and more. Over 1,200 attendees from around the world heard talks and participated in discussions on a wide range of topics around modern data architectures and leading industry use cases. Recordings from previous Ignite Summits are available on GridGain's YouTube channel .

Ignite Summit Conference Committee

Suman Das , Principal Software Engineer, Crux Intelligence

, Principal Software Engineer, Crux Intelligence Stephen Darlington , Senior Consultant, GridGain

, Senior Consultant, GridGain Maxim Muzafarov , Apache Ignite PMC and Open-Source Java Developer, The Apache Software Foundation

, Apache Ignite PMC and Open-Source Java Developer, The Apache Software Foundation Ian Ruffell , Solutions Architect, GridGain

Event Summary

What: Free Virtual Ignite Summit 2023

When: June 6, 2023

Where: Online

Become a Speaker: Call for Speakers

The Ignite Summit is organized by GridGain Systems, and The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) as a community sponsor.

About Apache Ignite

Apache Ignite is an open-source distributed database for high-performance computing with in-memory speed that can be used as a distributed cache, an in-memory data grid, or a database for hybrid transactional/analytical processing. Ignite delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Apache Ignite is used by thousands of leading companies including American Airlines, Apple, Banco do Brasil, Bloomberg, Dreamworks, Dutch Railways, Expedia, IBM, Microsoft, PayPal, nference.ai and UPS. For more information, visit ignite.apache.org.

About GridGain

GridGain is the ultra-low-latency in-memory database and computing platform that delivers extreme speed and massive scale for high-performance data-driven applications. GridGain's cloud-native offering uniquely combines a memory-first architecture, distributed processing across a horizontally scalable cluster, system-of-record capabilities, and colocated compute for true-real-time data management and analytics.

In 2014, GridGain donated the original Ignite code to The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), which provides software for the public good with support from more than 70 sponsors. GridGain is a Bronze Sponsor of the ASF, and several members of the GridGain team are active contributors to the Apache Ignite open-source project. To learn more, please visit www.gridgain.com.

