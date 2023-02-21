Mobile Video Surveillance Global Market Report 2023: Rising Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Advanced Video Surveillance Software Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Video Surveillance Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Service); By Application; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile video surveillance market size is expected to reach USD 5.28 billion by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The exponential rise in the use of the internet and its related products across the globe along with the ubiquitous usage of smartphones and tablets, which significantly increases computational power is one of the primary key factors influencing the global market growth. In the last few years, mobile video surveillance has gained high traction and popularity as it enables video streaming wirelessly with the help of a camera to a control center.



A large number of key market players are involved in various development-related activities of innovative video surveillance techniques and solutions by heavily investing in their R&D is also likely to have a positive impact on the market growth over the coming years.



For instance, in June 2022, Axis Communications announced the launch of its new next-generation AXIS M11 Box cameras that offers high image resolution even in low light conditions. These cameras include a CS mounted with the support for the motorized i-CS lenses & ensured great picture details.



There has been a significant rise in the adoption of remote or offsite management of security across various application areas including transportation, military & defense, law enforcement, and industrial among others, as these types of systems allow users to view and monitor remotely from almost anywhere on personal computers, tablets, and smartphones through a reliable internet connection.

Due to these features, an extensively increasing number of government organizations and economic establishments are deploying these systems to protect them against fraud or terrorist activities.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Rising Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Advanced Video Surveillance Software

Increase in Hardware Capabilities of Mobile Video Cameras

Restraints and Challenges

Privacy and Security Concerns Regarding Video Data in Wireless Cameras





Mobile Video Surveillance Market Report Highlights

Hardware segment accounted for considerable global market share in 2022 on account of changes in user preferences towards IP cameras and growing use of video encoders

Drones segment is anticipated to grow fastest during the forecast period owing to its numerous beneficial properties like performing army support, intelligence missions, and mountain search and rescue missions very effectively

Transportation segment held the highest market revenue share in 2022, which is mainly driven by an extensive rise in the number need for advanced surveillance due to an increase in activities like terrorism and vandalism

Asia Pacific region dominated the global market and accounted for a healthy market share in 2022 due to the continuous rise in the prevalence for smartphones and the trend of adopting video surveillance among small businesses

The global key market players include Axis Communications, Hanwha Techwin, Huawei Technologies, Infinova and United Technologies, and Bosch Security & Safety Systems

The publisher has segmented the mobile video surveillance market report based on offering, application, vertical, and region:

Mobile Video Surveillance, Offering Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Hardware

Software

Service

Mobile Video Surveillance, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Railways

Buses

Transport Vehicles

Police Vehicles

Drones

Mobile Video Surveillance, Vertical Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Law Enforcement

Industrial

Commercial

Military & Defense

First Responders

Transportation

Mobile Video Surveillance, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $5.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Insights



5. Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market, by Offering



6. Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market, by Application



7. Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market, by Vertical



8. Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Dahua Technology

Axis Communications

Bosch Security and Safety Systems

Hanwha Techwin

Avigilon

Huawei Technologies

Rosco Vision

Wireless CCTV

Strops Technology

Ivideon

DTI Group

Agent Video Surveillance

Cisco Systems Inc.

Advantech

Infinova and United Technologies

Pelco

Hikvision

Eagle Eye Networks.

