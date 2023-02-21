Innovations in Wastewater Treatment, Thermochemical Waste Recycling, Vertical Farming, and Biofuels 2022: Including Hydroponic-based Automated Greenhouse Farms for Vegetable Cultivation & Much More

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Wastewater Treatment, Thermochemical Waste Recycling, Vertical Farming, and Biofuels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Industrial Bioprocessing TOE features information on the use of mobile pyrolysis plants for the conversion of biomass waste into renewable energy, biofuels and biochemicals. The TOE covers innovations based on the use of automated hydroponic greenhouses and the use of combined toolkit for real-time monitoring of vertical farms for crop cultivation. Additionally, the TOE also covers the use of thermal hydrolysis technology for increased biogas and fertilizer production from wastewater sludge. The other focal point of the TOE is the use of drones and artificial intelligence for effective crop protection management. The TOE also provides latest innovations in the use of advanced chemical recycling for the conversion of mixed plastic waste into specialty chemicals and the generation of ethylene from captured carbon dioxide that can be used for the manufacture of polymers used in various applications.
The Industrial Bioprocessing TOE provides intelligence on technologies, processes and strategic insights of industries involving bioprocessing, including innovations in the development and production of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, alternative fuels, chemical feedstocks, food and beverages, and consumer products.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Wastewater Treatment, Thermochemical Waste Recycling, Vertical Farming, and Biofuels
- Mobile Pyrolysis Plants for Converting Biomass Waste into Renewable Energy, Biofuels, and Biochemicals
- Pyrotech Energy - Value Proposition
- Pyrotech Energy - Investor Dashboard
- Thermal Hydrolysis Technology for Increased Biogas and Fertilizer Production from Wastewater Sludge
- Lystek International - Value Proposition
- Lystek International - Investor Dashboard
- Hydroponic-based Automated Greenhouse Farms for Vegetable Cultivation
- Hyperfarms - Value Proposition
- Hyperfarms - Investor Dashboard
- Second-Generation Biodiesel Production from Waste Oils, Fats & Grease
- Argent Energy - Value Proposition
- Argent Energy - Investor Dashboard
- Combined Toolkit for Monitoring Vertical Farms in Real Time
- Nordetect's Value Proposition
- Nordetect - Investor Dashboard
- Drones and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Highly Efficient Crop Management
- Aerobotics's Value Proposition
- Aerobotics - Investor Dashboard
- Innovative and On-site Bio-Treatment System for Food Waste Management
- Avris's Value Proposition
- Avris - Investor Dashboard
- Ethylene Production via Electrolysis Using Industrial Exhaust-derived Carbon Dioxide
- UIC's Value Proposition
- Thermochemical Mixed-waste Recycling Process Eliminating Need for Fossil Fuels for Plastic Production
- Chalmers University of Technology's Value Proposition
- Sustainable Method of Reutilizing Waste Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in Concrete
- RMIT's Value Proposition
- Co-pyrolysis of Mixed Plastic Waste for the Generation of Valuable Liquid Fuels
- Penn State University's Value Proposition
- Converting Polyethylene Waste to Propylene Monomers by Chemical Recycling
- Value Proposition - University of California
- Lignin-based Non-toxic and Flame Retardant Adhesive for Woodwork in Construction Industry
- Value Proposition - Aalto University
2. Key Contacts
3. Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Aalto University
- Aerobotics
- Argent Energy
- Avris
- Chalmers University of Technology
- Hyperfarms
- Lystek International
- Nordetect
- Penn State University
- Pyrotech Energy
- RMIT
- UIC
- University of California
