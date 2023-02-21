Innovations in Wastewater Treatment, Thermochemical Waste Recycling, Vertical Farming, and Biofuels 2022: Including Hydroponic-based Automated Greenhouse Farms for Vegetable Cultivation & Much More

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Wastewater Treatment, Thermochemical Waste Recycling, Vertical Farming, and Biofuels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This edition of the Industrial Bioprocessing TOE features information on the use of mobile pyrolysis plants for the conversion of biomass waste into renewable energy, biofuels and biochemicals. The TOE covers innovations based on the use of automated hydroponic greenhouses and the use of combined toolkit for real-time monitoring of vertical farms for crop cultivation. Additionally, the TOE also covers the use of thermal hydrolysis technology for increased biogas and fertilizer production from wastewater sludge. The other focal point of the TOE is the use of drones and artificial intelligence for effective crop protection management. The TOE also provides latest innovations in the use of advanced chemical recycling for the conversion of mixed plastic waste into specialty chemicals and the generation of ethylene from captured carbon dioxide that can be used for the manufacture of polymers used in various applications.

The Industrial Bioprocessing TOE provides intelligence on technologies, processes and strategic insights of industries involving bioprocessing, including innovations in the development and production of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, alternative fuels, chemical feedstocks, food and beverages, and consumer products.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Innovations in Wastewater Treatment, Thermochemical Waste Recycling, Vertical Farming, and Biofuels

Mobile Pyrolysis Plants for Converting Biomass Waste into Renewable Energy, Biofuels, and Biochemicals

Pyrotech Energy - Value Proposition

Pyrotech Energy - Investor Dashboard

Thermal Hydrolysis Technology for Increased Biogas and Fertilizer Production from Wastewater Sludge

Lystek International - Value Proposition

Lystek International - Investor Dashboard

Hydroponic-based Automated Greenhouse Farms for Vegetable Cultivation

Hyperfarms - Value Proposition

Hyperfarms - Investor Dashboard

Second-Generation Biodiesel Production from Waste Oils, Fats & Grease

Argent Energy - Value Proposition

Argent Energy - Investor Dashboard

Combined Toolkit for Monitoring Vertical Farms in Real Time

Nordetect's Value Proposition

Nordetect - Investor Dashboard

Drones and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Highly Efficient Crop Management

Aerobotics's Value Proposition

Aerobotics - Investor Dashboard

Innovative and On-site Bio-Treatment System for Food Waste Management

Avris's Value Proposition

Avris - Investor Dashboard

Ethylene Production via Electrolysis Using Industrial Exhaust-derived Carbon Dioxide

UIC's Value Proposition

Thermochemical Mixed-waste Recycling Process Eliminating Need for Fossil Fuels for Plastic Production

Chalmers University of Technology's Value Proposition

Sustainable Method of Reutilizing Waste Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in Concrete

RMIT's Value Proposition

Co-pyrolysis of Mixed Plastic Waste for the Generation of Valuable Liquid Fuels

Penn State University's Value Proposition

Converting Polyethylene Waste to Propylene Monomers by Chemical Recycling

Value Proposition - University of California

Lignin-based Non-toxic and Flame Retardant Adhesive for Woodwork in Construction Industry

Value Proposition - Aalto University

2. Key Contacts

3. Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Aalto University

Aerobotics

Argent Energy

Avris

Chalmers University of Technology

Hyperfarms

Lystek International

Nordetect

Penn State University

Pyrotech Energy

RMIT

UIC

University of California



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwmev9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.