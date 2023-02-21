IP Camera Global Market Report 2023: Adoption by the Manufacturing Sector Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IP Camera Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Hardware, Services); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IP camera market size is expected to reach USD 41.32 billion by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The rise in demand from developing countries and the rising safety requirements in high-risk locations are the primary factors influencing the market expansion for security camera systems.

Additionally, the growth of the market for wireless security camera systems is influenced by the incorporation of IoT in wireless IP Cameras. The market's growth is however constrained by the restricted range and issues with network interference. On the other hand, it is anticipated that a rise in demand for smart city initiatives will open up lucrative business prospects.



A security camera system is a device that provides customers with a sense of security and safety with superior audio, video, and alarm systems that can be accessed remotely from any smartphone or tablet. Wide-angle lens, motion detection recording, night vision, two-way audio, and other features are also included. The increase in demand for IP Camera on the international market.



During the anticipated term, the global pandemic of COVID 19 will increase the adoption of a variety of internet of things (IoT) applications, opening up several business potentials. Due to many advantages, the security camera market is expanding at an astounding rate on a global scale. It assists in preventing both internal and external theft. It offers proof in cases of theft or trespassing or even at different crime scenes. It guarantees client satisfaction. Any building can utilize it to monitor the interior and exterior for any suspicious activity.



During the anticipated period, rising consumer awareness of the necessity for IP Camera is expected to drive market demand. Additionally, the simplicity of installing this surveillance system increases market demand on a global scale. The adoption of smart homes and smart cities is also being accelerated by rising government and individual initiatives, which help the worldwide industry flourish. Additionally, continued thorough study into various surveillance systems and the market for IP Camera generates a number of expansion chances during the review period all over the world.



Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Adoption by the Manufacturing Sector

Government's Concern Regarding Public Safety

Restraints and Challenges

Data Privacy





IP Camera Market Report Highlights

The hardware industry led the market in 2021, accounting for the largest revenue share. Face and body detection technologies, which are employed by manufacturers to create new products with technological improvement and more features supplied by AI and IoT, are rarely used by government organizations.

In 2021, the commercial monitoring category dominated the market. The expanding use of IoT in smart homes is another factor fueling the industry's growth. Customers are using IP cameras with new cutting-edge capabilities instead of standard CCTV cameras to boost the security of their properties.

North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2021. The presence of key players and their innovative solutions have contributed to this growth. The growth of industrial sectors and improvements in features and technologies these factors support regional growth.

The publisher has segmented the IP Camera Market report based on component, application, and region:

IP Camera, Component Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Hardware

Services

IP Camera, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Commercial

Residential

IP Camera, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $41.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global IP Camera Market Insights



5. Global IP Camera Market, by Component



6. Global IP Camera Market, by Application



7. Global IP Camera Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles



