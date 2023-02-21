Growth Opportunities in Autonomous Mobile Robots, Smart Vacuum Cleaner, Last-mile Delivery Robots, and Metal 3D Printing 2022: Featuring Sustainable 3D Printing of Houses & Much More

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Autonomous Mobile Robots, Smart Vacuum Cleaner, Last-mile Delivery Robots, and Metal 3D Printing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Opportunity Engine covers innovations related to 3D printing, robotic vacuum cleaner, metal injection moulding, metal 3D printing, autonomous mobile robots, autonomous amphibious vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, workplace robots, and delivery robots.
The Advanced Manufacturing TOE covers global innovations and developments related to manufacturing and industrial automation on a monthly basis. Innovations are focused toward improving product traceability, energy efficiency and reducing environmental footprints, integrating product design and manufacturing aspects for reducing time-to-market. Research focus areas include rapid prototyping (additive manufacturing), lightweighting (multimaterial joining, plastics and metals manufacturing, carbon fiber-based composite manufacturing), smart robotics (agile robots, consumer robots, swarm robotics, cobots), monitoring and control (wireless control networks, human machine interface), and simulation and modeling (design and simulation software).
The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster. The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations Advanced Manufacturing
- Sustainable 3D Printing of Houses
- Tvasta - Value Proposition
- Tvasta - Investor Dashboard
- Industrial Grade Powder-based 3D Printer
- Xact Metal - Value Proposition
- Xact Metal - Investor Dashboard
- Advanced Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
- Dreame Technology - Value Proposition
- Dreame Technology - Investor Dashboard
- Security Robot for Workplaces and Offices
- Ava Robotics - Value Proposition
- Ava Robotics - Investor Dashboard
- Robotic Solution for Precise Pesticide Application
- Solinftec's Value Proposition
- Solinftec - Investor Dashboard
- Metal Injection Molding for Complex Components
- MAXImolding!'s Value Proposition
- MAXImolding! - Investor Dashboard
- Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) for Military Applications
- Milrem's Value Proposition
- Milrem - Investor Dashboard
- Autonomous Amphibious Vehicles
- Bayonet Ocean Vehicles' Value Proposition
- Bayonet Ocean Vehicles - Investor Dashboard
- Robotic Solution for Printing Design Layouts On Site
- HP - Value Proposition
- HP - Investor Dashboard
- Metal 3D Printing for Precision Tooling
- Mantle - Value Proposition
- Mantle - Investor Dashboard
- Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) for Warehouse Management
- ABB - Value Proposition
- ABB - Investor Dashboard
- Autonomous Delivery Robots Enable Seamless Last-mile Deliveries
- Value Proposition - Ottonomy
- Ottonomy - Investor Dashboard
2. Key Contacts
3. Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- ABB
- Ava Robotics
- Bayonet Ocean Vehicles
- Dreame Technology
- HP
- Mantle
- MAXImolding!
- Milrem
- Ottonomy
- Solinftec
- Tvasta
- Xact Metal
