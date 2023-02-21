Growth Opportunities in Autonomous Mobile Robots, Smart Vacuum Cleaner, Last-mile Delivery Robots, and Metal 3D Printing 2022: Featuring Sustainable 3D Printing of Houses & Much More

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Autonomous Mobile Robots, Smart Vacuum Cleaner, Last-mile Delivery Robots, and Metal 3D Printing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Opportunity Engine covers innovations related to 3D printing, robotic vacuum cleaner, metal injection moulding, metal 3D printing, autonomous mobile robots, autonomous amphibious vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, workplace robots, and delivery robots.

The Advanced Manufacturing TOE covers global innovations and developments related to manufacturing and industrial automation on a monthly basis. Innovations are focused toward improving product traceability, energy efficiency and reducing environmental footprints, integrating product design and manufacturing aspects for reducing time-to-market. Research focus areas include rapid prototyping (additive manufacturing), lightweighting (multimaterial joining, plastics and metals manufacturing, carbon fiber-based composite manufacturing), smart robotics (agile robots, consumer robots, swarm robotics, cobots), monitoring and control (wireless control networks, human machine interface), and simulation and modeling (design and simulation software).

The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster. The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Innovations Advanced Manufacturing

Sustainable 3D Printing of Houses

Tvasta - Value Proposition

Tvasta - Investor Dashboard

Industrial Grade Powder-based 3D Printer

Xact Metal - Value Proposition

Xact Metal - Investor Dashboard

Advanced Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Dreame Technology - Value Proposition

Dreame Technology - Investor Dashboard

Security Robot for Workplaces and Offices

Ava Robotics - Value Proposition

Ava Robotics - Investor Dashboard

Robotic Solution for Precise Pesticide Application

Solinftec's Value Proposition

Solinftec - Investor Dashboard

Metal Injection Molding for Complex Components

MAXImolding!'s Value Proposition

MAXImolding! - Investor Dashboard

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) for Military Applications

Milrem's Value Proposition

Milrem - Investor Dashboard

Autonomous Amphibious Vehicles

Bayonet Ocean Vehicles' Value Proposition

Bayonet Ocean Vehicles - Investor Dashboard

Robotic Solution for Printing Design Layouts On Site

HP - Value Proposition

HP - Investor Dashboard

Metal 3D Printing for Precision Tooling

Mantle - Value Proposition

Mantle - Investor Dashboard

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) for Warehouse Management

ABB - Value Proposition

ABB - Investor Dashboard

Autonomous Delivery Robots Enable Seamless Last-mile Deliveries

Value Proposition - Ottonomy

Ottonomy - Investor Dashboard

2. Key Contacts

3. Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





ABB

Ava Robotics

Bayonet Ocean Vehicles

Dreame Technology

HP

Mantle

MAXImolding!

Milrem

Ottonomy

Solinftec

Tvasta

Xact Metal





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8q1r06

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.