Physical Security Global Market Report 2022: With the Advent of IoT, the Risk of Cyberattacks Rises, Bolstering Demand

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical Security Market, By Components and Services, By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Physical Security Market is estimated to account for US$ 817.1 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2030.



Market Dynamics:



The adoption of advanced technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) is also expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Companies now have a large amount of data and this requires a more complex system.

Cyber-attacks are increasing due to connectivity through the usage of big data, cloud, social media, and other mobile services. Increasing the adoption of social media, cloud, and many other applications have increased the insider threat to networks and create significant losses to IT industries.

Companies such as Akamai Technologies has launched a Cloud Edge platform that is designed to secure delivery of data to connected devices and in-application messaging.

According to IoT Analytics Research, approximately 22,000 million connected devices will deliver data across the Internet by 2020. Billions of application instances will send trillions of messages and it becomes challenging for businesses to protect sensitive data. This increases the demand for physical security.



Increased investment in infrastructure is expected to drive global physical security market growth over the forecast period. The investment in global infrastructure has been on the rise in the recent past.

Currently, there is a need to expand and replace existing infrastructure including global energy infrastructure and public sectors such as airports, roads, railways, and communication networks.

Furthermore, major sports events held during the forecast period are expected to drive the demand for physical security products. Therefore, such factors are expected to propel the global physical security market growth in the near future..



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global physical security market and provides market size (US$ million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by leading players

It profiles leading players in the global physical security market based on the following parameters - regulatory landscape, company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

The market players are focusing on strategic collaborations to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology upgradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global physical security market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global physical security market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Physical Security Market, By Components:

Hardware

Intrusion detection and prevention

Access control

Others

Software

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)

Management Analysis and Modeling Software

Services

Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)

Remote Management Services

Technical Support

Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP)

Security Consulting

Public Alert and Warning System

Others

Global Physical Security Market, By Application:

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Sector

Control Centers

Utilities/ Energy Markets

Chemical Facilities

Industrial

Retail

Business organizations

Hospitality and casinos

Others

Global Physical Security Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Axis Communications AB

VidSys Inc.

Bosch Security Systems Inc.

EMC Corporation

Morpho SA

Tyco International Ltd.

HikVision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Assa AB

Genetec Inc.

Honeywell Security Group

Cisco Systems Inc.

Pelco Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $171.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $817.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9zyg1-security?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment