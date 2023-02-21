Advanced MedTech TechVision Opportunity Engine 2023: Featuring Surgical Robots, Next-Gen Implants, Artificial Organs & More

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced MedTech TechVision Opportunity Engine" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





AMDT TOEs focuses on innovations in medical devices, diagnostics and imaging technologies, emerging trends that are bringing about a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery and the impact information technology and advanced analytics have on healthcare. These innovations are profiled at various stages of development - laboratory-scale research, pre-commercialization, pilot testing and new products launched in the market.

On the medical devices side, innovations are sourced from hot areas such as surgical robots, drug delivery, remote patient monitoring, next-generation implants and artificial organs. From medical imaging and diagnostics, specific focus is given to innovations in conventional imaging areas such as CT, MRI, ultrasound and radiological imaging, as well as emerging approaches such as nuclear and molecular imaging, functional and hybrid imaging, and image-guided procedures. Healthcare IT related areas such as PACS, medical information storage, and disaster recovery/business continuance also fall under the purview of this TOE.



This monthly TOE highlights 26 innovations that cover cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.



