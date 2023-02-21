Minimal Residual Disease Global Market Report 2023: Growing Investment For Research Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Minimal Residual Disease Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Detection Target (Lymphoma, Leukemia, Solid Tumors, Others); By Test Technique; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global minimal residual disease market size is expected to reach USD 7,131.61 million by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The increased prevalence of hematological malignancy and cancer, as well as rising healthcare spending, are expected to drive growth in the minimal residual disease sector throughout the forecast period.

Additionally, rising consumer awareness of customized therapy and expanding investments in MRD research by public and private entities are both assisting in the market's expansion. Growth in the market is being slowed down by the heavy price of R&D activities.



The appropriate clinical evidence is used to successfully manage cancer therapies to prevent a residue of tumorous cells, and they are also tailored based on unique progression profiles in each individual. The necessity to consider a patient's unique genetic traits in order to provide effective therapy is being driven by several research studies. For example, in October 2022, Adaptive Biotechnologies, a commercial-stage biotechnology firm aiming to transform the genetics of the adaptive immune system into therapeutic solutions to detect and cure disease, announced a partnership with Epic to substantiate clonoSEQ Assay into Epic's full EMR system.



Additionally, the rising number of cancer patients and the rise in R&D spending are the two main factors driving the market. In addition, the industry is expanding due to the growing use of next-generation sequencing technologies. Additionally, the technological developments in diagnostics and therapies brought about by rising R&D expenditures are what's fueling the market's expansion.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing Prevalence Of Cancer

Growing Investment For Research

Restraints and Challenges

High-Cost Associated With MRD Testing



Minimal Residual Disease Market Report Highlights

In 2022, leukemia will dominate the market. The primary growth of the market is due to the fact that one person is diagnosed with leukemia every three minutes in the United States.

In 2022, flow cytometry is dominating the market due to the high sensitivity and broad applicability of MRD testing enabled by flow cytometry.

The industry sector with the largest revenue share in 2022 was hospitals and specialty clinics. The main factor driving the market is the availability of professionals in hospitals who can help patients choose pertinent MRD tests.

In 2022, North America is dominating the market of minimal residual disease due to the rising number of patients in the United States.

The global players with a global presence include Invivoscribe, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Opko Health, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Natera, Inivata, Sysmex Corporation, and Quest Diagnostics.

The publisher has segmented the Minimal Residual Disease Market report based on detection target, test technique, end-user, and region:

Minimal Residual Disease, Detection Target Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Lymphoma

Leukemia

Solid Tumors

Others

Minimal Residual Disease, Test Technique Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Flow Cytometry

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Others

Minimal Residual Disease, End-User Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Laboratory Centers

Minimal Residual Disease, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2240.34 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7131.61 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned





Sysmex Corporation

ArcherDX

ICON plc

Asuragen

Mission Bio

ARUP Laboratories

Guardant Health

Cergentis B.V.

Invivoscribe

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Opko Health

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Natera

Inivata

Quest Diagnostics





