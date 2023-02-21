Cybersecurity - Outlook for the Main Threat in the Digital Economy: Challenges, Stakes and Solutions

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity - Outlook for the Main Threat in the Digital Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses the development of the cybersecurity market.
- It presents the key cyber stakes and challenges the digital economy is currently facing.
- It also provides solutions and recommendations that the industry is currently implementing
- The market structure is also examined and an analysis of the 3 key segments is provided.
- It reviews the main drivers and barriers to the development of the cyber security market.
- It concludes with volume forecasts through a breakdown by segment and region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Analysis of growing concerns
- Vulnerabilities are increasingly targeting OT, IoT and Cloud architectures
- Geography
- The most commonly targeted sectors
- Deepfakes
- Cybersecurity solutions "generating" deepfakes
- Cybersecurity solutions "fighting" deepfakes
3. How to handle these booming threats?
3.1. Certifications - Key principles and recommendations
3.2. Focus on the European policy and legislative framework
- EU Cybersecurity Act
- NIS Directive
3.3. Best practices
4. Market ecosystem
- The evolution of the cybersecurity industry
- Major cybersecurity solution providers
- Multi-domain IT vendors
- Major hardware providers
- Cybersecurity software segment
- Major software providers
- Integrators/Resellers
5. Market dynamics
- Drivers & barriers for cybersecurity solutions expenditure growth
- A market driven by the services segment
Companies Mentioned
- Atos
- Cisco
- Fortinet
- Kasperky
- Microsoft
- Modulate.ai
- Orange Cyberdefense
- Palo Alto Networks
- Pindrop
- Thales
