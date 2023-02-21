Cybersecurity - Outlook for the Main Threat in the Digital Economy: Challenges, Stakes and Solutions

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity - Outlook for the Main Threat in the Digital Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report analyses the development of the cybersecurity market.

It presents the key cyber stakes and challenges the digital economy is currently facing.

It also provides solutions and recommendations that the industry is currently implementing

The market structure is also examined and an analysis of the 3 key segments is provided.

It reviews the main drivers and barriers to the development of the cyber security market.

It concludes with volume forecasts through a breakdown by segment and region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Analysis of growing concerns

Vulnerabilities are increasingly targeting OT, IoT and Cloud architectures

Geography

The most commonly targeted sectors

Deepfakes

Cybersecurity solutions "generating" deepfakes

Cybersecurity solutions "fighting" deepfakes

3. How to handle these booming threats?

3.1. Certifications - Key principles and recommendations

3.2. Focus on the European policy and legislative framework

EU Cybersecurity Act

NIS Directive

3.3. Best practices

4. Market ecosystem

The evolution of the cybersecurity industry

Major cybersecurity solution providers

Multi-domain IT vendors

Major hardware providers

Cybersecurity software segment

Major software providers

Integrators/Resellers

5. Market dynamics

Drivers & barriers for cybersecurity solutions expenditure growth

A market driven by the services segment

Companies Mentioned

Atos

Cisco

Fortinet

Kasperky

Microsoft

Modulate.ai

Orange Cyberdefense

Palo Alto Networks

Pindrop

Thales

