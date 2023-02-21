Grain Fumigants Market Size Worth $2.37 Billion by 2030: Advancement in Agricultural Practices & Storage Technology to Propel Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brainy Insights estimates that the grain fumigants market will grow the USD 1.61 billion in 2022 and reach USD 2.37 billion by 2030. In just eight years, a rise in awareness about the benefits of fumigation over other techniques of pest control, along with rapid technological advancement, is helping to drive market growth. Further, the increasing shift in advanced farming practices, growing awareness among farmers, increasing global population, and the rising adoption of unique farming practices across the globe are also anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.



Key Insight of the Grain Fumigants Market



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in the grain fumigants market. Key factors favouring the growth of the grain fumigants market in Asia Pacific include the increasing awareness about the advantages of fumigation over other pest control methods, growing demand for agricultural produce, and the increasing demand for food from developing & developed regions. Further, the ever-increasing awareness towards more developed crop protection techniques, huge area under crop cultivation, and increasing government financial assistance to the warehouse industry, especially in developing countries, are expected to drive market growth in this region.



The solid segment is expected to augment the grain fumigants market during the forecast period.



The solid segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to its safe applications, easy handling, and least poisonous nature. Also, soil fumigation is a system of pre-plant treatment of soil utilising chemicals to control crop infections brought about by weeds, nematodes, rodents, and creepy insects, among others.



The phosphine segment market size will be 0.50 billion in 2022



The phosphine segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the phosphine's high penetration, less hazardous nature, ease of availability, and greater efficacy when compared to other fumigants. Also, phosphine fumigation is an economical and simple method for eliminating insects and other pests from bulk goods. Phosphine fumigation can also be utilised as a treatment for pest management.



The cereals & grains segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 35.12% in 2030



The cereals & grains segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years, owing to the evolving requirements about crop protection methods and post-harvest practices.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The increasing awareness regarding the importance of efficient post-harvest management:



Proper management of post-harvest systems can serve as a significant help in resolving different economic & social issues. The most important benefit is that efficient post-harvest management provides food protection & nutritional requirements. Efficient post-harvest management implicates utilising improved and scientific methods in cleaning, harvesting, threshing, grading, processing, storage, handling, transportation, and marketing of food grains. Further, introducing bio-pesticides and eco-friendly products for fumigation services propels the market growth. Moreover, the more rigid and inflexible rules for food safety & changes in customer demands are helping to boost the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for fumigation products, the presence of key crop protection chemical manufacturers, and the adoption of improved agriculture practices are expected to propel the market growth in the upcoming year.



Restraint: The high labour costs:



The stringent regulations and accumulation of residue during fumigation is restraining factor of the market growth. Further, labour costs are associated with applying grain fumigants with manual or handheld injectors.



Opportunity: The rapid technological advancements in the agricultural sector:



The considerable technological innovations in the agricultural industry, along with the availability of advanced storage technology, are driving factors of the market growth. Further, the growing adoption of fumigants in food stock warehouses and significant technical advances in the agriculture business stimulate market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, an agricultural fumigant is usually utilized for killing insects, nematodes, and other plants or animals that may damage stored or cultivated agricultural produce. Agricultural fumigants are used for crops like vegetables, cereals, grains, oilseeds, pulses, and fruits. Also, technology in agriculture can be used in various aspects, such as applying fertilizer, pesticide, herbicide, and improved seed.



Some of the major players operating in the grain fumigants market are:



• Corteva Agriscience

• UPL Limited

• Douglas Products

• Solvay

• Noble Crop Science

• Detia Degesch GmbH

• Rollins, Inc.

• ECOTEC Fumigation

• BASF SE

• Royal Group



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Form:



• Gas

• Solid

• Liquid



By Product Type:



• Sulfuryl Fluoride

• Phosphine

• Methyl Bromide

• Others



By Crop Type:



• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Cereals & Grains

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



