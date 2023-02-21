Global 3D Art Gallery Software Market – Forecasts to 2028

Exhibbit, Shapespark, Artlogic, Masterpiece Manager, Artsystem, Art Galleria, Second Canvas, Axiell Collections, Artsteps, Kunstmatrix, and Ikonospace among others, are some of the key players in the global 3D art gallery software market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global 3D Art Gallery Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the deployment outlook, the web-based segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the end-user outlook, the art galleries segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global 3D art gallery software market from 2023 to 2028
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Web Based
  • On-Premise

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Art Galleries
  • Artists’ Studios
  • Museums
  • Collectors
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global 3D Art Gallery Software Market - Forecast to 2028’’


