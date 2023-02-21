Outlook on the European Flexible Packaging Industry to 2028: Key Players Include Amcor, Berry Global, Mondi, Sealed Air and TC Transcontinental Packaging

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Flexible Packaging Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe flexible packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.13% from 2022 to 2028. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Europe flexible packaging market has witnessed a supply chain disruption due to a voluntary shutdown of authorities or factories enforcing lockdowns.

More than 70% of the demand for flexible packaging arises from the F&B industry. However, the rise in prices of luxury categories of F&B products is expected to be highly affected. In contrast, the daily-need or essential food & beverages products are expected to observe higher demand.



Moreover, post-covid, the market is again expected to regain its growth. Nowadays, consumers are shifting their preferences as they are expected to be price sensitive, inclined towards price and value brands, engage, maintain, and accelerate with online shopping, and focus more on health & hygiene.

Post-pandemic, the value chain is also adapted to digitization leading to a reduction in production & supply-chain risk. With digitization & real-time analytics & reporting, customers can track their supply chain more closely weekly compared to quarterly and annual reports. Thus, many companies are strategizing their plan and adapting to the change due to COVID-19.



Market Trends and Drivers

Increase In Pouch Packaging Across End-Users



In the Europe flexible packaging market, some major driving factors are boosting a shift toward flexible packaging. Flexible pouch packaging replaces metal, glass, and rigid plastic packaging.

Compared to rigid packaging products, the demand for packaged food and drinks combined with the ease of use and cost-effectiveness of pouches mainly fuels demand for the product in the region. Moreover, pouches are expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.41% by product segment in the Europe flexible packaging market during the forecast period.



Pouches consume less space and are also light in weight. Further, pouches decrease transport-related costs relative to rigid packagings such as metal cans and glass bottles. Pouches are widely used for packing various food items, including dairy, candy, confectionery, smoothies, and baby foods, due to their lightweight, and convenient reseal ability. Pouches use less material, electricity, and water during processing and occupy lower space after being disposable in landfills.

This enhances sustainability compared to rigid packaging items such as plastic cups, trays, and containers. The push for pouches is mainly because of the technological advancements on the supplier front. The machinery used to produce pouches has significantly improved and can manufacture a greater number of pouches at a faster rate.



Increased Focus On Sustainable Flexible Packaging



Since plastic packaging has a higher share in the overall Europe flexible packaging market, the environmental impact associated with using plastic as a packaging material is also high.

The pressure on F&B, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical companies to reduce dependency on plastic is regularly increasing, and the same has been passed on to packaging vendors. Sustainability is not limited to materials but extends to the production process, logistics, functionality, and end-use of expired products. Both the buyers and suppliers of flexible packaging products are looking to impact the environment positively.

By 2030, the European Commission plans to ensure that all plastic-based packaging will be either reusable or recyclable. Sustainable, flexible packaging is currently more heavily dependent on recovering plastic products and recycling them and less on the processes. The advantages associated with process changes have not been fully realized, and the industry is more tilted toward material sustainability. Also, the industry is still facing challenges concerning recycling multi-layer plastic products (especially premium pouches that have a laminated film apart from PE film).

Competitive Landscape

The key vendors in the Europe flexible packaging market players include Amcor, Berry Global, Mondi, Sealed Air, TC Transcontinental, Sonoco, Huhtamaki, Constantia Flexibles, Ahlstrom, Greif, WestRock, Smurfit Kappa, Alu Flex Pack, Aptar Group. Small and medium enterprises dominate a vast segment of the market. The larger players have adopted an inorganic growth strategy to expand their operations in many regions.



Stretch films, protective wraps, and pouches have seen a huge demand in the last few years. The Europe flexible packaging market has witnessed many M&A transactions in the last few years; the consolidation is expected to grow further in the region. During August 2022, Amcor focused on growing its presence in the Czech Republic by investment and acquisition of one of the world-class flexible packaging plants. The company focused on expanding its European segments, especially for coffee and pet food.



