Vortex Companies Adds Small Diameter Pipe UV Curing Technology to UV CIPP Solution Suite

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vortex Companies (Vortex), a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and infrastructure renewal services, announced today the addition of the small diameter IMS MICROcure LED CIPP Curing System (MICROcure) to its portfolio of UV CIPP solutions. Source One® Environmental (S1E) is Vortex’s exclusive distribution partner in the United States for the technology.



“The addition of a small diameter UV curing technology rounds out our product line-up and provides a system specifically designed for laterals and interior building piping systems,” said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. “We have partnered with S1E, whose core customers include residential and commercial plumbers, to be our distribution and sales partner.”

“We’re extremely excited to add MICROcure to our catalog of pipe repair solutions,” stated Ron Smith, President of S1E. “There is a huge need for this non-invasive pipe renewal technology, and we’re excited to present it to our customers looking to grow their business.”

MICROcure is specifically engineered to reline sewer mains, laterals, and interior plumbing systems ranging from 3” to 10” in diameter and works with both inversion and CIPP methods. Designed for portability, MICROcure is built on a two-wheel carriage and weighs only 176 pounds. The system comes with two light sources for optimum curing: a 2x400-watt unit that easily navigates multiple bends up to 90 degrees for 3” to 6” pipe, and an 8x100-watt unit that accommodates 6” to 10” pipes. Vortex and S1E’s training support resources will be valuable to help educate the North American market about MICROcure’s advantages for small-diameter trenchless rehabilitation, supporting domestic adoption of the technology.

“MICROcure’s application versatility, and compact size make it a sensible addition to a plumbing contractor’s services,” added Smith. “It will potentially create a new income stream for plumbers wanting to invest in a trenchless and non-invasive solution for repairing or renewing in-building piping systems as well as structures’ lateral and sewer lines.”

Learn more about MICROcure’s capabilities by visiting ims-robotics.com/microcure.

About The Vortex Companies

Operating globally, Vortex is focused on providing a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions supported by experienced, trained personnel. Vortex delivers a comprehensive suite of rehabilitation products, equipment, services and field support to the municipal, industrial and commercial marketplaces. This includes pipe and manhole lining systems; sewer robotics; geopolymer; mortar; epoxy and resin materials; installation equipment and services; and training and field support which allows customers to select the best fit for their system. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.

About Source One® Environmental

Source One® Environmental (S1E) was established in 2009 to provide innovative solutions for municipalities, contractors and plumbers in the water management and infrastructure rehabilitation markets. S1E manufacturers trenchless repair products that provide customers with an environmentally friendly and cost-effective solution while offering on-site training and consultations. For more information go to www.s1eonline.com.