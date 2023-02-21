Bioplastic Textiles Market to Reflect US$ 2,128.1 Million by 2033 as Key Companies Scale up Good Practices to Boost Sustainability

Rockville, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The up-to-date research on the bioplastic textiles market was conducted by Fact. MR. It reveals significant trends and opportunities in key segments such as material, source, application, and region. The report highlights exclusive insights into the market to assist key companies in developing in-depth approaches to gain a competitive edge.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global bioplastic textiles market is estimated to be valued at US$ 915.6 million in 2023. It is expected to surge at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2023 and 2033. It is likely to reach US$ 2,128.1 million by the end of 2033.

Increasing use of bioplastics in textiles is set to be driven by rising awareness of the environmental impact of plastics. Urgent need to reduce reliance on fossil fuels is another vital factor propelling the demand for sustainable products in the market, including bioplastics.

Rising concerns about environmental degradation is another key factor anticipated to accelerate development of the global bioplastic textiles market throughout the forecast period. Governments have introduced several policies to surge the use of biodegradable plastics instead of synthetic plastics that often pollute the environment.

Mounting adoption of abundantly available and environmentally friendly raw materials is expected to create lucrative chances for market players in the textile industry. Large-scale environmental destruction caused by plastics has augmented the adoption of bioplastics worldwide.

Continuous innovation and advancement in the bioplastic fiber industry would also push sales. It is set to result in the development of unique materials with upgraded properties and new functions.

Apart from the aforementioned factors, climate change impact from widely publicized pollution and carbon dioxide emissions would aid demand. Rising fossil fuel prices would further continue to skyrocket the demand for bioplastic textiles.

Various tests and trials have shown that bioplastic fibers can significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions compared to conventional plastics. Rising concerns about global warming are also likely to accelerate sales in the market.

Deteriorating climate and ecological conditions due to excessive pollution require the development and deployment of clean & green energy. Bioplastic is hence regarded as a clean and green energy source that will help the market achieve remarkable growth.

In terms of materials, usage of polylactic acid (PLA) is projected to elevate in the next ten years. It is formed with the help of microbial fermentation of starch and contains lactic acid. The starch is obtained from sugar beet, potato, sugarcane, maize, and cassava.

Polylactic acid finds immense applications in the packaging of delicate food items. It is also biodegradable and biocompatible, which makes it suitable for producing medical implants. It does not have any harmful effects or toxicity on the body.

Key Takeaways:

By material, the polylactic acid segment is projected to hold lion’s share in the global bioplastic textiles market by 2033.

Based on application, the packaging segment is expected to remain at the forefront in the global bioplastic textiles market by 2033.

The USA bioplastic textiles market is set to showcase an astonishing share with increasing demand for nonwoven fibers and textiles.

Japan is anticipated to expand rapidly throughout the projection period in Asia Pacific.

With significant investments in research works, the Germany bioplastic textiles market is anticipated to open up new prospects over the estimated time frame.



Growth Drivers:

Rising focus on dipping plastic usage to limit ecological degradation will drive sales of bioplastics in the textile sector.

Awareness of ecological degradation and drop in dependence on fossil fuels are projected to create a sustainable market for bioplastic textiles.

Ongoing research and development activities for introducing new materials with improved properties are expected to drive sales in the market.



Restraints:

Large-scale production of bioplastics for numerous applications may be hindered by its expensive nature, as compared to synthetic plastics.

Vulnerability to degradation, high-water vapor permeability, and low thermal resistance are a few cons associated with biopolymers.

Competitive Landscape

As per the study, FKuR, DuPont de Nemours, BASF SE, Ercros S.A., Braskem, Corbion, and Bio-on SpA are reflected to be top players in the global bioplastic textiles market. Due to the presence of large companies, a highly fragmented market is anticipated. Leading players are expected to rely heavily on mergers and acquisitions to acquire a competitive advantage.

Manufacturers are making investments in and buying up new companies that specialize in research & development efforts to introduce cutting-edge technologies. A select few firms are attempting to introduce and create unique products in order to obtain a competitive edge in the industry.

For instance,

In August 2022, LG Chem, the world's leading diversified chemical business, and ADM, a renowned provider of nutritional and bio solutions, announced the formation of two joint ventures. These are meant for the production of polylactic and lactic acid to meet rising demand in the USA.

LG Chem, the world's leading diversified chemical business, and ADM, a renowned provider of nutritional and bio solutions, announced the formation of two joint ventures. These are meant for the production of polylactic and lactic acid to meet rising demand in the USA. In December 2022, California-based materials innovator Cove launched its first biodegradable water bottle in partnership with Erewhon. The latter is a premium organic grocer in Los Angeles. Cove water bottles are accessible at Erewhon stores throughout Los Angeles and online. Cove plans to announce new retail partners in the upcoming months as it expands production at its Los Angeles manufacturing facility.

Top Companies Profiled by Fact. MR

BASF SE

Braskem

Bio-on SpA

Corbion

DuPont de Nemours

Ercros S.A.

FKuR

GALATEA BIOTECH

Natureworks LLC

NaturePlast

Orbion



More Valuable Insights on Bioplastic Textiles Market

With the up-to-date study, Fact.MR provides a balanced analysis of the global bioplastic textiles market over the estimated period (2023 to 2033). The study likewise offers a comprehensive study of opportunities, key trends, and drivers pouring the sales of bioplastic textiles through detailed segmentation as follows:

Material:

Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)

Polyamide (PA)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polylactic Acid (PLA) or Polylactide

Others



Source:

Sugarcane

Beet

Corn Starch

Cassava

Other Wheat Potatoes





Application:

Packaging

Home Textiles

Clothing

Footwear

Others



Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Bioplastic Textiles Market Report

How will the demand for bioplastic textiles surge during the forecast period?

Which are the key trends propelling the sales of bioplastic textiles in the market?

Which region will be the most lucrative in the bioplastic textiles market from 2023 to 2033?

What is the projected market valuation of the bioplastic textiles market in 2033?

What are the challenges bioplastic textiles providers might face over the upcoming decade?

Which will be the leading end users in the bioplastic textiles market?

