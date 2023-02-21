New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03961389/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on wallet type, application, mode of payment, stakeholders, and region.



The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape.It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence.



The report estimates the size of the global mobile wallet and payment technologies market in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2027.



Report Includes:

- 48 data tables and 41 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for mobile wallet and payment technologies

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the market opportunities, and major issues and trends affecting the plastic industry and discussion on safety issues and frauds related to mobile banking

- Information on key segments of mobile wallet and payment technologies including application, mode of payment and region

- Description of mobile payment components and infrastructure status for NFC (near-field communication), snapshot of mobile wallet procurement systems and life cycle management

- Insight into the recent industry structure, regulations and policies, pipeline products and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants

- Company profiles of the leading global players, including Alphabet Inc., Citigroup Inc., Fiserv Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Visa Inc.



Summary:

The market for mobile wallet and payment technologies is shifting toward digitization and expanding options for customers foronline transactions and cashless payments.Rapid surge in the adoption of intelligent devices such as smartphones, growing internet penetration and rising government initiatives to develop smart cities in many countries fuels demand formobile wallet and payment technologies, globally.



Increasing acceptance of mobilewallet payments and offers provided by keymarket players, along with government initiatives and regulations,will enhance the growth ofmobile wallet payments across end-use industries.



The global market for mobile wallet and payment technologies was valued atREDACTED in 2021 and is anticipated to reach REDACTED by 2027.The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market is estimated to grow by REDACTED over the forecast period, 2022-2027.



Mobile payments are transactions through an individual’s bank account, debit card or credit card.Mobilewallet payments are processed through a mobile wallet account.



The key objective of the mobilewallet is to provide a user with an electronic walletwhere all the contents of a realwallet (cash and cards) are electronically available at anytime and anywhere.



The rapid extension of the e-commerce industry is a major factor driving market growth.In recent years, more than half of the world’s internet traffic came frommobile devices (smartphones, tablets and PCs).



Themain reason for rising demand and growth of the e-commerce industry is convenience. Slower adoption of contact-free payments, fraud and risk of breach are expected to hinder the growth of this market.



In this report, the global market for mobile wallet and payment technologies was segmented bywallet type,mode of payment, application, stakeholder and region.

