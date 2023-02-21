Construction Chemicals Market to Reach 70.91 Billion by 2026 | At a 6.7% CAGR

Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global construction chemicals market size is set to gain traction owing to the changing dynamics of the construction industry. The market valuation is slated to rise from USD 42.32 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 70.91 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled “Construction Chemicals Market Size, Share, Growth and Regional Forecast, 2018-2026”.

Construction activities involve the use of specialized chemical compounds known as construction chemicals. These substances are added to building materials including cement, concrete, coatings, and others where they accelerate construction work, provide great strength and durability, and provide additional protection from environmental threats.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast CAGR 6.7 % 2026 Value Projection USD 70.91 Billion Base Year 2021 Construction Chemicals Market Size in 2018 USD 42.32 Billion Historical Data 2015-2017 No. of Pages 90 Segments Covered By Type, End-user and Regional Insights Construction Chemicals Industry Growth Drivers Rising Urbanization in Worldwide Construction Industry to Propel Market Growth Key Players to Employ Strategic Partnerships to Maintain Industry Position

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Urbanization in Construction Industry to Propel Market Growth

Emerging industries are witnessing a faster urbanization rate owing to the rising migration in developing cities. Improved lifestyle and rise in per capita income is anticipated to foster the complete market demand. Advanced residential and non-residential structures are likely to be constructed to satisfy the growing need as a result of urbanization.

Commercial structures such as shopping complexes, restaurants, movie theatres, and hospitals coupled with residential construction is on a constant rise. These factors will augment the construction chemicals market growth. However, government policies over volatile organic compound emissions on the construction industry may hamper the market growth.

List of Key Players in the Global Market

BuildCore Chemicals

Croda International Plc

ACC Limited

Evonik

BASF SE

Fosroc, Inc.

CHRYSO India

SWC Brother Company Limited.

Sika AG

3M Company

Segmentation

On The Basis of Type, Concrete Admixtures to Dominate the Market

There are several types of chemicals that are used in the concrete admixture market, such as concrete admixtures, flooring chemicals, waterproofing chemicals, repair & rehabilitation chemicals, and others. In construction, cement is frequently employed as a binding agent. Concrete is made by mixing cement in precisely measured amounts with water, sand and crushed rock. The characteristics of concrete are then enhanced by the addition of concrete admixtures. They offer advantages including a low cement water ratio, accelerated setting time, reduced segregation, and increased permeability.

On the Basis of Application, the Non-Residential Segment Will Assist in the Dominance

On the basis of application, the construction chemicals market is bifurcated into non-residential and residential. Due to expanding infrastructural development, the non-residential category among them predominated. The need for office buildings, bridges, highways, tunnels, and dams is accelerating market expansion. In addition to expanding disposable economies, a high population rate and better-quality structures are driving growth for global construction chemicals.

Geographically, the market is classified into Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Coverage

The construction chemicals market is discussed exhaustively in the report. The report covers in-depth details on the COVID-19 impact, growth opportunities, driving and restraining factors of the market. Furthermore, the report comprises of the regional insights and strategies employed by the key market players of the industry.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market Owing to the Rising Construction Activities

The Asia Pacific region will hold the largest construction chemicals market share for construction chemicals due to the growing building industries in Japan, India, China, and South Korea. Due to its rapidly expanding population, China is a significant consumer of building chemicals. The growing industrialization is also driving growth in the market for construction chemicals.

Growing construction activity in the U.S. and Canada is a key factor in this region's industry. Throughout the projected period, the market will grow significantly because to a number of government programs to support infrastructure development and the expanding residential sector.

In Europe, the construction chemical industry is expected to be driven primarily by the residential market, which includes middle-class, affluent, and affordable housing. The market is growing quickly for bungalows, apartments, penthouses, and villas with amenities and upscale designs.

A high CAGR is anticipated for the market in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa over the forecast period. Construction chemicals are expected to be in high demand in these locations due to the availability of readily accessible raw materials, underdeveloped markets, and consumers from around the world who have a strong desire for commercial and residential structures.

Competitive Landscape

Companies to Employ Strategic Partnerships to Maintain Market Position

To enhance their overall market share, industrial actors are primarily concentrating on strategic partnerships and acquisitions. In order to acquire a competitive edge in the domestic and international markets, the majority of manufacturers are also investing in the development of new and novel products. For applications in both new and old infrastructure, businesses also provide a wide range of construction chemicals.

Industry Developments

July 2021 – A deal was negotiated for Saint-Gobain to acquire Chryso, a significant player in the global construction chemical market. The acquisition of Chryso perfectly satisfies Saint-desire Gobain's to be the world leader in environmentally friendly construction. In 66 countries, the Group will together sell building chemicals worth more than €3 billion. In 66 countries, the Group will together sell building chemicals worth more than €3 billion.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

By Type Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Concrete Admixtures Chemicals Flooring Chemicals Water Proofing Chemicals Repair & Rehabilitation Chemicals Others

By Application Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Application Residential Non-Residential

Construction Chemicals Industry Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continued…

