Global Public Safety Lte & 5G Market Report 2022: Need for Efficient and Extensive Network Capacity Driven by COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Growth

The global public safety LTE & 5G market held a market value of USD 17,672.3 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.04% in value terms from 2022 to 2030.



Increasing deployment of lockdown, curfews during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as rising funds from government for the public safety has greatly influenced the demand of public safety network and the adoption of public safety LTE and 5G network has raised significantly.

However higher maintenance cost along with limited adoption of these networks system in the developing countries is limiting the market growth during the study period.



Growth Influencers:

Need for efficient and extensive network capacity driven by COVID-19 pandemic



Introduction of community emergency response programme, and establishment of rapid response team at hospitals are increasing the adoption of advanced communication system. This, along with emergence of smart cities in the developing regions including Asia Pacific, is alternatively increasing the demand for robust, reliable and dedicated networks all along the area for crime control, medical safety and others which is subsequently increasing adoption of public Safety LTE & 5G networks across the region.

This is further augmented by the issue of strict guideline implied by government during COVID-19 pandemic. During the lockdown scenario the demand and adoption of these network system has been sky rocketed to provide a better communication between the front-end healthcare workers.



Thus, these increased applications along with introduction of advanced network system by major players are augmenting the demand and adoption of these network systems and contributing to the market growth.



Growth Restraints:



However, slower transition rate from legacy infrastructure towards public safety LTE & 5G network is one of the major limiting factors for the market growth. High cost structure and high maintenance of the LTE and 5G network is quite unaffordable for the emerging countries including Brazil, Mexico and resulting in reluctance towards transitioning from tradition infrastructure to advance networks.



Segments Overview:



The global public safety LTE & 5G market is segmented into component, technology generation, and application.



By Component

Network Infrastructure

Terminal Equipment

Systems Integration & Management Tools

Services

Terminal equipment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of more than 23% during the forecast period. Wide range of availability of a number of terminal equipment including module, phone router, USB modem and others along with mandatory usage in the networking systems is supporting the growth of this segment during the study period. On the other hand, network infrastructure holds a significant market share of global public safety LTE & 5G market. Increasing initiative by the major players for the advancement of network infrastructure coupled with stringent focus over providing a robust network over the globe is anticipated to support the growth of this segment.



By Technology Generation

LTE

5G NR

The LTE segment hold more than 60% of the market share in 2021. Thriving ecosystem, performance metrics coupled with spectrum flexibility are some of the major factors contributing for the high adoption of this segment among major public safety organisations and thus contributing in the growth of this segment.



On the other hand, 5G NR is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. High rate of data transfer along with low latency are the key reason for the significant growth of this segment.



By Application

Mission-Critical Voice & Group Communications

Real-Time Video Transmission

Messaging, File Transfer & Presence Services

Mobile Office & Field Applications

Location Services & Mapping

Situational Awareness

Command & Control

AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality)

The mission-critical voice & group communications segment is forecasted to contribute more than USD 35,000.0 million by 2030. Increasing number of terrorist attacks and natural disaster, the traditional emergency services often struggle with a lack of reliable communication. Thus, increasing preferences towards LTE and 5G network and advancement in the communication technology is fuelling the adoption rate of LTE & 5G network for public safety.



On the other hand, command and control segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Regional Overview



By region, the global public safety LTE & 5G market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of more than 30% of the market 2021. Rising initiatives by major telecom providers to invest and introduce advanced technology to offer seamless connection for public safety is augmented the growth and market dominance of this segment.

For instance, in April 2021, the New South Wales Telco authority signed a contract with Nokia and two CSPs, TPGT Telecom and Optus, to deliver a public safety mobile broadband proof of concept (PoC) trial in place of the narrowband critical communications networks that are currently in use and are unable to handle high data volumes and web-based applications.

Apart from that North America is expected to hold a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Presence of domestic players and rising government initiatives to implement advanced technology for public safety is supporting the growth of this region.



