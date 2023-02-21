Functional Food Market Size to Reach USD 195.66 Billion by 2028 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Xcellent Insights

Pune, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global functional food market size was USD 142917.04 million in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.59% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing inclination towards convenience food, rising demand for top-quality nutritional food to cater to rapidly expanding global population, and increasing focus on maintaining good health are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period. To Know more about the market get the Sample PDF Copy of Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, and Chart) Here: https://www.xcellentinsights.com/enquiry/sample/201916



Functional foods are ingredients that offer numerous health benefits, extending beyond their nutritional values. These food ingredients and products do not cure chronic diseases but help in enhancing a certain physiological response or reducing the disease risk. Functional foods are typically high in vitamins, healthy fats, fibers, and minerals that promote optimal health by boosting metabolism, aiding better digestion, and improving nutrition absorption. Over recent years, there has been a sudden surge in the demand for functional food to cater to growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, congenital heart defects, and digestive problems, changing lifestyle preferences, rising preference for nutritious and processed food, and rising availability of various types of functional food and beverages.

Factors such as growing awareness about health benefits of functional foods, rising geriatric population, and increasing investments in developing innovative and more nutritional ingredients are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness about functional foods, high cost of functional food ingredients and products, and rising complexities related to integration and adulteration of functional foods are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies Operating in the Market:

Abbott laboratories

Archer Daniels Midland

Arla

BASF

Danone

Dean Foods

General Mils

Kellogg

Nestlé

PepsiCo

Functional Food Industry Recent Developments:

In December 2020, Nestlé announced the launch of a new powdered beverage consisting of milk-based ingredients for supporting bone health, joint functionality and muscle strength in adults.

In March 2021, Zomato announced that it will soon launch its own line of nutrition supplement and functional foods, available on the app for order.

Market Segment by Type:

Carotenoids

Dietary Fibers

Fatty Acids

Minerals

Prebiotics and Probiotic

Vitamins

Others

Carotenoids Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The carotenoids segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as eye disorders, diabetes, and cancer, growing awareness about health benefits of carotenoids such as bowel health maintenance, blood sugar control, and cholesterol reduction, and increasing investments in developing high-value natural carotenoids.

Market Segment by Application:

Bakery and Cereals

Dairy Products

Meat, Fish and Eggs

Soy Products

Fats and Oils

Others

Bakery and Cereals Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The bakery and cereals segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to growing inclination towards health meal substitutes, rising demand for cereal bars, protein bars, nutritional bars, and energy bars, and increasing investments for the development of novel, innovative, tasty and more nutritional functional bars, cookies and cereals.

Segment by Region:



North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to lead in terms of revenue share during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for functional foods and drinks, high consumer focus on weight management, cardio, and digestive health, and presence of well-established manufacturers. Moreover, rising awareness about benefits of functional food products, high disposable income, and increasing focus on developing more advanced products and ingredients are expected to drive North America market growth going ahead.

