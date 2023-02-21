Douglas Sitt Appointed as Executive Vice President and Head of Capital Markets at Vesper Holdings

New York, NY, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vesper Holdings ("Vesper"), a privately-held real estate investment firm based in New York City, is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas Sitt as Executive Vice President and Head of Capital Markets. In his new role, Sitt will oversee the company’s investments, fundraising efforts and manage its relationships with institutional investors and lenders.

Sitt brings years of experience in the commercial real estate industry to his new position. Prior to joining Vesper Holdings, he most recently served as Co-Head of Student Housing at Rittenhouse Realty, a commercial real estate brokerage firm. Sitt played an instrumental role in leading the firm’s student housing division from a boutique northeast student housing investment sales firm to a leader in the industry with a national presence, executing over $500M in student housing transactions over the past year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Douglas to Vesper Holdings as our new Head of Capital Markets” said Elliot Tamir, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Vesper Holdings. “His extensive experience in real estate investment, capital markets, and development will be invaluable to our firm as we continue to grow and expand our portfolio.”

In addition to his capital markets responsibilities, Sitt will work closely with Vesper Holdings’ acquisitions and asset management teams to identify and execute new investment opportunities.

“I am excited to join Vesper Holdings and work with a talented team of professionals who are committed to delivering superior returns for our investors,” said Sitt. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in the student housing industry to help the firm achieve its growth objectives.”

About Vesper Holdings

Founded by Elliot J. Tamir and Isaac J. Sitt, Vesper Holdings is a privately held real estate investment firm based in New York City. The company’s diverse portfolio includes student housing, retail, mixed use, office buildings, and parking structures. Vesper Holdings ranks as the sixth-largest student housing owner in the United States, with a portfolio of more than 24,000 student housing beds. For more information, visit https://www.vesperholdings.com.

