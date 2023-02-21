Military Laser Designator Market Value to reach US$ 4.4 billion by 2031, as per TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global military laser designator market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 4.6% between 2023 and 2031, according to market outlook report by Transparency Market Research.



Advanced military laser designators are gaining popularity, as these are lightweight and have the ability to release extremely narrow infrared light energy beam, which helps in identifying and locating exact target. Latest military laser designators utilize laser illumination in identification of targets for laser guided weapons (LGW) and laser spot trackers (LST). A paper by the Federation of American Scientists Organization stated that LGWs can efficiently involve various targets, such as mobile targets. Due to technological developments in these devices, these can be utilized for 3D vision control, level control or positioning, and with three-color display. Such technological advancements are anticipated to drive demand for military laser designators in the defense and military sectors across the globe.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=27437

Military Laser Designator Market: Key Findings

Developed and developing countries are focusing on improvement in defense and military capabilities in order to position themselves as strong countries as well as to prepare themselves in case of war situations. Demand for laser designators has increased in the past few years from national defense forces and armed forces globally for ranging on air and ground vehicles, and target designation. This presents significant opportunities in the military laser designator market during the forecast period.

Demand for ground-based military laser designators is high owing to increase in usage by soldiers involved in homeland security in order to find range as well as detect potential targets. Utilization of ground-based laser designators has increased in the identification of targets for artillery, aircraft delivered munitions, and naval surface fire support (NSFS). As per market outlook presented in the TMR research report, the ground-based segment of the global industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Troops are utilizing remotely regulated laser designator rangefinder telescoping systems incorporated with automatic tracking devices in order to mark stationary as well as moving targets from armored vehicles. These wide range of device applications present lucrative business opportunities for industry players.

Military Laser Designator Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in focus of governments on increasing spending on military and defense sectors

Increase in technological developments in laser designators to provide superior security and improved performance of military & defense sectors

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=27437<ype=S

Regional Analysis

According to market outlook in the TMR research report, North America accounted for 32.8% share of the global industry in 2022. This is ascribed to presence of significant number of aircraft producers, who incorporate military laser designators into their new planes. Furthermore, rise in investment by the U.S. Government in security and aviation sectors is propelling market development in the region.

Europe accounted for 26.5% share of the global industry in 2022. The market in the region is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in technological developments in military laser designators. Moreover, increase in military spending by regional governments is likely to propel industry expansion.

Military Laser Designator Market: Competition Landscape

Leading players are adopting strategies such as merger, acquisition, and product launch in order to stay ahead of the competition

Companies are investing significantly in R&D activities in order to develop advanced military laser designators

Several players are focusing on improvements in manufacturing technologies in order to develop cost-effective and lightweight laser designators



Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=27437

Military Laser Designator Market: Key Players

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

General Atomics

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

RPMC LASERS

UTC Aerospace Systems

Thales Group

Military Laser Designator Market Segmentation

Standard

Eyesafe

Non-Eyesafe

Type

Ground-based Man-portable Vehicle-mounted

Air-borne Rockets & Missiles Aircraft Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Maritime



End-user

Military & Defense

Homeland Security

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=27437

Latest Electronics and Semiconductors Industry Reports : -

Video Analytics Indusry Growth Report 2022 - 2031

Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Market Share Report 2022 - 2031

Thermoelectric Module Market Progress Report 2022 - 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com