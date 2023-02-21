Global Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market to Reach US$ 11 Billion by 2032: Driven by Increasing Demand and Environmental Regulations - Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ethyl tertiary butyl ether market is projected to amass a revenue of US$ 11 billion by 2032, with sales growing at a stellar CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2032. Valued at US$ 5.6 billion in 2022, the market is driven to grow by factors like increasing demand from various end-use sectors such as chemical, petrochemical, paints and coatings, and others.



Since ethyl tertiary butyl ether assists with the reduction of carbon monoxide and soot emissions, numerous enterprises adopt the product so as to comply with strict government regulations. These aspects facilitate the growth of the ethyl tertiary butyl ether market during the forecast period.

A commonly used oxygenate gasoline additive, the catalytic etherification of isobutylene with ethanol forms ethyl tertiary butyl ether. It finds usage as an oxidative additive in the production of crude oil so as to obtain gasoline. Ethyl tertiary butyl ether has also become a suitable substitute for ethanol owing to several benefits like better air quality and fewer technical and logical difficulties associated with its use.

Additionally, as ethyl tertiary has high octane number, ethyl tertiary butyl ether serves as an ideal octane booster in gasoline. This results in the chemical’s extensive use in gasoline to lessen vehicle exhaust emissions, avoid the use of organo-lead compounds, and alleviate the aromatic compound content while preserving high octane numbers.

The past few years have witnessed a surge in environmental concerns, particularly about high carbon emissions, and a rise in sustainability drives with the implementation of stringent regulations. As a result, there’s been a notable growth in the demand for clean and efficient fuels. Consequently, several organizations use gasoline additives like ethyl tertiary butyl.

Hence, high demand for clean and efficient fuels with greater combustion efficiency and lower emission rates will foster growth for the ethyl tertiary butyl ether market. The growing demand for unleaded fuels to constrain emission levels will further boost the prospects of the ethyl tertiary butyl ether market.

Key Takeaways:

The growing popularity of electric vehicles and battery technology along with concerns regarding aquatic ecosystems and water reserves due to the disposal of ethyl tertiary butyl ether will likely hinder the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific will emerge as an attractive pocket for the ethyl tertiary butyl ether market with a higher CAGR due to the high production of gasoline in countries like China.

Advancing the automotive industry and growing population will drive the growth of the ethyl tertiary butyl ether market in India and China.

North America’s ethyl tertiary butyl ether market will show strong growth due to the rapid expansion of the automobile industry.

The US will be a significant pocket for the ethyl tertiary butyl ether market because of the increasing production and consumption of gasoline.



Competitive Landscape

Leading market players are focusing on increasing investment in research and development activities, product development, and new launches. These organizations also engage in various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to gain a competitive edge.

Total S.A., SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Evonik Industries AG, Repsol S.A, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, and PKN ORLEN, among others, are some of the major players in the ethyl tertiary butyl ether market profiled in the full version of the report.

Key Segments Profiled in the Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Industry Survey

By Grade:

Low purity grade (<99%)

High purity grade (≥99%)

By Fuel Type:

Petrol

Diesel

Bio-Gasoline



By End-Use Industry:

Chemical

Petrochemical

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa





More Insights into Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased and detailed analysis of the global ethyl tertiary butyl ether market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of grade, fuel type, end-use industry, and region.

According to the same reports, based on region, the ethyl tertiary butyl ether market will present strong growth in North America and Asia Pacific. In North America, the market growth will be primarily supplemented by the high production and consumption of gasoline in the US.

High demand for clean fuel, the rapidly expanding automotive sector, and increasing government regulations also aid the growth of the ethyl tertiary butyl ether market in North America. Asia Pacific’s ethyl tertiary butyl ether market will observe a faster growth rate due to the rising production of gasoline and a swiftly advancing automotive industry in countries like India and China.

Thus, greater demand for clean and efficient fuel coupled with contributions from Asia Pacific and North America will propel the ethyl tertiary butyl ether market forward during the projection period.

