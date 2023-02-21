T-Cell Therapy Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc, Amgen, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ T-Cell Therapy Market by Type (CAR T-Cell Therapy, TCR Based), Modality (Research, Commercialized), Indication (Hematologic Malignancies, Solid Tumors) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the T-Cell Therapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to reach US$ 25 billion by 2030. Owing to the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing R&D related to the t-cells.

Market Drivers

Demand for innovative and potent cancer treatments, such as t-cell therapy, is rising due to the rising incidence of cancer worldwide. According to GLOBOCAN 2020 report approximately 10 million deaths were cases by cancer in 2020. The market for t-cell therapy has experienced a considerable increase in investment as well as research and development activities as businesses and organizations work to introduce new and more efficient therapies to the market, which is accelerating the industry's growth. T-cell therapy is being investigated for the treatment of an increasing variety of cancer types and diseases, including solid tumors and autoimmune disorders, resulting in a larger pool of prospective patients and a growing t-cell therapy market. Regulatory organizations, including the US FDA, are focusing more on the research and approval of T-cell treatments as it continues to be recognized as a potential therapeutic option, which is causing the t-cell therapy market to grow. The market for t-cell therapy is also fueled by technological developments, such as advances in cell production procedures, the creation of novel delivery systems, and the identification of novel target antigens. Additionally, the growing acceptance of T-cell therapy as a viable cancer treatment option is spurring more interest and funding in the field and encouraging the creation of novel, more effective therapies.

The global t-cell therapy market has been analyzed from four perspectives - Type, Modality, Indication, and Region

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

According to the type, the market for T-Cell Therapy is divided into the following categories:

CAR t-cell therapy

T-Cell Receptor (TCR)-Based

Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL)-Based

In 2021, the CAR t-cell therapy market had the majority of the worldwide t-cell therapy market share. CAR T-cell therapy has established itself as a top T-cell therapy thanks to its exceptional effectiveness in the treatment of several cancers, including lymphoma and leukemia. The regulatory approval of CAR T-cell therapy in a number of nations, including the US, Europe, and China, has increased patient access to these treatments and led to their market dominance. CAR T-cell therapy has seen a surge in attention and investment as a result of the rising need for immune-based cancer medicines, which has contributed to the therapy's ascendancy in the T-cell therapy market. The CAR T-cell therapy segment has received significant investment and research and development efforts from both the public and private sectors, which has helped to advance the field and bring new and improved treatments to market.

Excerpts from ‘By Modality Segmentation’

Based on modality, the global T-Cell Therapy market is segmented into:

Research

Commercialized

In 2021, the research segment held the highest market share for t-cell therapy. Significant research efforts have been made in T-cell therapy, notably in the creation of novel and better treatments, as a result of the rising need for immune-based cancer therapies. T-cell treatment research has seen a surge in interest and investment as a result of ongoing technological developments, such as the creation of CAR T-cell therapy, which has helped to position the research segment as a market leader. The growing body of clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of T-cell therapies has helped to drive increased investment and research efforts in the field, which has helped to establish the research segment as a dominant player in the market.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global t-cell therapy market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global t-cell therapy market in 2021, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The high incidence of cancer in the North American region has raised the demand for efficient cancer therapies and supported the market expansion for T-cell therapy. The North American region has a robust healthcare system, which has contributed to the market expansion for T-cell therapies by offering the facilities and funding required to support both patient access to these treatments and research and development initiatives. Patients and healthcare professionals in North America are becoming more knowledgeable about T-cell therapy, especially CAR T-cell therapy, which has increased demand for these therapies and fueled market growth for T-cell therapy. e North American region has a strong investment in research and development, particularly in the field of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, which has helped to support the growth of the T-cell therapy market by providing the necessary resources to support the development of new and improved T-cell therapies.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global t-cell therapy market are:

Novartis AG

Merck KGaA

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer Inc.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Sorrento Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics

Celyad Oncology

