Envision Pharma Group Hires Industry Leader to Oversee the Expansion of Its Japan Asia-Pacific Regional Business Development and Meet Growing Customer Demand Across the Globe

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Pharma Group (Envision) has appointed Pauline Bernard to the position of Regional Head, Commercial Strategy, Japan Asia-Pacific (JAPAC).

Pauline will help drive Envision's global leadership as a technology-enabled commercialization, data analytics, and integrated medical capabilities and solutions partner to the life sciences industry. In her new position, she will be responsible for leading the development of Envision's growth path throughout the JAPAC region.

With over 30 years of experience working in healthcare in JAPAC, Pauline brings a wealth of knowledge to the organization in this new role. Prior to joining Envision, she has worked across several commercial and leadership functions within the top multinational pharmaceutical companies, and most recently in a management consulting practice with a focus on digital technology.

At Envision, Pauline will lead its Tokyo and Sydney offices that have supported the JAPAC region and the organization's global customers for many years. Pauline shares, "I am excited to join Envision at this moment in time and take part in the journey to integrate and seize the full potential of our products and services while delivering positive outcomes for our clients and patients like we have never done before."

Meg Heim, Chief Executive Officer of Envision Pharma Group, adds, "Pauline joining the Envision team is another layer in our strategic business expansion. With our legacy of tech-enabled commercialization, value and access and data analytics, and our medical capabilities and solutions for the life sciences industry, this new role is critical to the fulfillment of our business strategy and client success model supporting our clients in the JAPAC region, as well as across the globe to deliver 24-hour support to meet client needs.

"With our recent acquisition of OKRA.ai, now an Envision Pharma Company, we continue to enhance our innovative technology footprint while acquiring leading industry talent that supports our culture and people strategy for our internal and external customers."

About Envision Pharma Group

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product life cycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions that include artificial intelligence and natural language processing, commercialization and integrated strategic consulting, evidence-based scientific communications and engagement, HEOR/market access and data analytics, medical capabilities, and omnichannel solutions. Learn more at www.envisionpharmagroup.com.

