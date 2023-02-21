Atea Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on February 28, 2023

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, and to provide a business update.



To access the live conference call, participants may register here. While not required, it is recommended that participants join the call ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. A live webcast of the call will also be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Atea Pharmaceuticals website at ir.ateapharma.com. An archived webcast will be available on Atea Pharmaceuticals’ website approximately two hours after the conference call and will remain available for at least 90 days following the event.

Atea is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with serious viral diseases. Leveraging the Company’s deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleos(t)ide chemistry, biology, biochemistry and virology, Atea has built a proprietary nucleos(t)ide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of serious viral diseases. Atea plans to continue to build its pipeline of antiviral product candidates by augmenting its nucleos(t)ide platform with other classes of antivirals that may be used in combination with its nucleos(t)ide product candidates. Currently, Atea is focused on the development of orally-available antiviral agents for serious viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, dengue virus and hepatitis C virus (HCV). For more information, please visit www.ateapharma.com.

