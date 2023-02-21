Olink reports fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.



Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue totaled $57.9 million, representing year over year growth of 33% on a reported basis and 37% on a constant currency adjusted like-for-like basis

Full year 2022 revenue totaled $139.8 million, achieving year over year growth of 47% on a reported basis and 53% on a constant currency adjusted like-for-like basis

Total Explore customer installations reached 52, with 12 installations during the fourth quarter, and more than doubling during 2022 compared to 2021

Signature Q100 placements reached 91, with 28 placements during the fourth quarter, and more than tripling during 2022 compared to 2021

Explore revenue of $43.2 million accounted for 75% of total fourth quarter revenue, with Explore Kit revenue totaling $25.1 million, or 58% of total Explore revenues

Fourth quarter Kit revenue and analysis services revenue represented 53% and 40% of total revenue, respectively

Fourth quarter 2022 net income was $5.4 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million compared to fourth quarter 2021 net loss of ($8.0) million and adjusted EBITDA of ($1.4) million

Raised $95 million in additional capital after the close of the fourth quarter 2022

Olink expects 2023 full year reported revenue to be in the range of $192 million to $200 million, representing growth of approximately 37% to 43% on a reported basis, and growth of approximately 38% to 44% on a constant currency basis; and expects the Company will return to profitability in 2023, as measured by EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses



“Olink enters 2023 with considerable business momentum across its entire customer base, and will continue to operate with science-driven thinking, customer-focused product innovation, and strong commercial execution,” said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink. “Olink exited 2022 with record-setting Explore installations and strong Signature placements, as well as robust revenue growth. We anticipate 2023 will be another year of market-leading innovation and strong growth as we make further progress in developing the nascent and promising field of modern proteomics.”

Fourth quarter and full year financial results

“Our robust performance and strong financial profile are enabled by focused investment and disciplined spending into areas with significant opportunities to provide a strong return for Olink,” said Oskar Hjelm, CFO of Olink. "We are executing on our strategy to maximize the substantial commercial opportunity in proteomics and return to profitability, providing an excellent platform for long-term revenue and profit growth.”

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $57.9 million, as compared to $43.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, which represents reported growth of 33%, driven primarily by the strength in Explore. Reported full year 2022 revenue grew 47% to $139.8 million, as compared to $95.0 million for 2021.

Kits revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 grew 100% to $30.6 million, or 53% of total revenue, as compared to $15.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, or 35% of total revenue, driven by strength in Explore, as well as Target. Full year 2022 kits revenue grew 106%, totaling $55.1 million, versus $26.8 million during 2021.

Analysis services revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $23.4 million, as compared to $23.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, in line with Olink’s goal of driving product mix toward kits. Year-over-year analysis services revenue declined 1% in the fourth quarter on a reported basis, but grew approximately 30% when adjusting for completion of the UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project (UKB-PPP). Full year 2022 analysis service revenue totaled $73.0 million, versus $60.2 million for 2021, representing 21% growth.

Other revenue was $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year 2022 other revenue totaled $11.7 million, versus $8.0 million for 2021.

By geography, revenue during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $31.9 million in North America, $20.0 million in EMEA (including Sweden), and $6.0 million in China and RoW (including Japan). Year-over-year revenue in EMEA (including Sweden) decreased 1% in the fourth quarter on a reported basis, and grew approximately 39% when adjusting for completion of the UKB-PPP. By geography, revenue during the full year 2022 was $66.5 million in North America, $57.7 million in EMEA (including Sweden), and $15.6 million in China and RoW (including Japan).

Net income was $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and adjusted EBITDA was $14.9 million, as compared to a net loss of ($8.0) million and adjusted EBITDA of ($1.4) million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year 2022 net loss was ($12.9) million and adjusted EBITDA was ($3.9) million, versus a net loss of ($38.3) million and adjusted EBITDA of ($18.5) million for 2021.

Consolidated gross profit was $43.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $25.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year 2022 gross profit totaled $94.5 million, versus $58.2 million for 2021. Consolidated adjusted gross profit was $44.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $26.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year 2022 adjusted gross profit totaled $97.9 million, versus $61.3 million for 2021.

By segment, adjusted gross profit margin for kits was 87.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 85.1% for the fourth quarter of 2021; and reported gross profit margin for kits was 86.9% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 84.0% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year 2022 adjusted gross profit margin for kits was 88.4%, versus 86.4% for 2021; and full year 2022 reported gross profit margin for kits was 87.1%, versus 84.7% for 2021.

Adjusted gross profit margin for analysis services was 66.9% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 50.2% for the fourth quarter of 2021; and reported gross profit margin for analysis services was 64.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 45.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in analysis services margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2021 was related to the completion of the UKB-PPP earlier in the year as well as improved operational efficiency in the labs. Full year 2022 adjusted gross profit margin for analysis services was 60.1%, versus 57.3% for 2021; and full year 2022 reported gross profit margin for analysis services was 56.5%, versus 53.0% for 2021.

Adjusted and reported gross profit margin for Other was 40.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 34.1% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year 2022 adjusted and reported gross profit margin for Other was 45.2%, versus 45.3% for 2021.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $34.9 million, as compared to $33.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year 2022 total operating expenses were $125.1 million, as compared to $102.9 million for 2021. The increase in full year 2022 was largely due to continued investment in Olink's commercial organization and research and development and driven by additional costs as a public company as well.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.4 million, as compared to a net loss of ($8.0) million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year 2022 net loss totaled ($12.9) million, as compared to ($38.3) million for 2021.

Net income per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.05 based on a weighted average number of outstanding shares of 119,943,003 as compared to a net loss per share of ($0.07) in the fourth quarter of 2021 based on a weighted average number of outstanding shares of 119,007,062. Full year 2022 net loss per share totaled ($0.11), versus ($0.43) per share in 2021.

2023 guidance

Olink expects 2023 full year reported revenue to be in the range of $192 million to $200 million, representing growth of approximately 37% to 43% on a reported basis, and growth of approximately 38% to 44% on a constant currency basis.

The Company also expects revenues in 2023 will continue to progress along a seasonal pattern that is weighted toward the second half of the year, and fourth quarter specifically. In addition, Olink believes with continued growth and scale up, it will return to profitability in 2023, as measured by EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses.

Webcast and conference call details

Statement regarding use of non IFRS financial measures

We present certain non-IFRS financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We believe that the use of these non-IFRS measures facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance. We caution readers that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted gross profit margin by segment, and constant currency revenue growth, may not be the same as similar measures used by other companies. Not all companies and Wall Street analysts calculate the non-IFRS measures we use in the same manner. We compensate for these limitations by reconciling each of these non-IFRS measures to the nearest IFRS performance measure, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

We are not able to forecast constant currency revenue on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting foreign currency exchange rates and, as a result, are unable to provide a reconciliation to forecasted constant currency revenue.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2023 revenue outlook, our Explore externalizations, our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F (Commission file number 001-40277) and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections for the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 57,885 $ 43,683 $ 139,848 $ 94,973 Cost of goods sold (14,760 ) (18,379 ) (45,349 ) (36,763 ) Gross profit $ 43,125 $ 25,304 $ 94,499 $ 58,209 Selling expenses (13,379 ) (11,950 ) (44,673 ) (33,668 ) Administrative expenses (13,882 ) (11,826 ) (54,274 ) (47,495 ) Research and development expenses (6,584 ) (8,722 ) (26,345 ) (22,141 ) Other operating income (1,102 ) (596 ) 191 443 Operating (loss)/income $ 8,178 $ (7,791 ) $ (30,602 ) $ (44,652 ) Interest income 1,119 98 1,159 98 Interest expense (124 ) (136 ) (531 ) (2,146 ) Foreign exchange, net (2,847 ) 2,523 14,059 1,875 Other financial income/(expenses) 508 19 508 (1,719 ) (Loss)/income before tax 6,834 (5,288 ) (15,407 ) (46,545 ) Income tax benefit/(expense) (1,404 ) (2,685 ) 2,556 8,206 Net (loss)/income for the period (Attributable to shareholders of the Parent) $ 5,430 $ (7,972 ) $ (12,851 ) $ (38,339 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences from translation of foreign operations 23,772 (13,570 ) (60,606 ) (37,659 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax 23,772 (13,570 ) (60,606 ) (37,659 ) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax $ 29,202 $ (21,542 ) $ (73,457 ) $ (75,998 ) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period (Attributable to shareholders of the Parent) $ 29,202 $ (21,542 ) $ (73,457 ) $ (75,998 ) Basic and diluted (loss)/income per share $ 0.05 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.43 )





INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)



Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars As of December 31, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 257,480 308,124 Property, plant and equipment 15,056 12,696 Right-of-use asset 9,891 8,778 Deferred tax assets 10,846 9,091 Other long-term receivables 571 422 Total non-current assets $ 293,844 $ 339,111 Current assets Inventories 44,246 28,940 Trade receivables 52,743 42,061 Other receivables 2,562 4,094 Prepaid expenses and accrued income 7,786 7,476 Cash at bank and in hand 75,109 118,096 Total current assets $ 182,446 $ 200,667 TOTAL ASSETS $ 476,290 $ 539,778 EQUITY Share capital 30,988 30,964 Other contributed capital 514,133 506,008 Reserves/(Deficit) (58,581 ) 1,701 Accumulated Deficit (75,855 ) (62,997 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent $ 410,685 $ 475,676 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 7,322 5,427 Deferred tax liabilities 22,196 27,092 Total non-current liabilities $ 29,518 $ 32,519 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 2,113 2,952 Accounts payable 6,885 8,668 Current tax liabilities 1,389 314 Other current liabilities 25,700 19,649 Total current liabilities $ 36,087 $

31,583 Total liabilities $ 65,605 $ 64,102 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES $ 476,290 $ 539,778





INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Twelve months ended December 31, Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars 2022 2021 Operating activities Loss before tax $ (15,407 ) $ (46,545 ) Adjustments reconciling loss before tax to operating cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 17,326 15,802 Net finance (expense)/income (15,164 ) 1,893 Loss on sale of assets 465 502 Share-based compensation expense 7,907 2,524 Other 233 — Changes in working capital: (Increase) in inventories (18,934 ) (10,158 ) (Increase) in accounts receivable (13,867 ) (12,172 ) (Increase) in other current receivables (1,950 ) (6,105 ) (Decrease)/Increase in trade payables (751 ) 3,014 Increase in other current liabilities 7,643 2,039 Interest received 1,159 98 Interest paid (531 ) (2,312 ) Other finance income 508 — Tax received/(paid) 1,297 (2,266 ) Cash flow used in operating activities $ (30,066 ) $ (53,687 ) Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets (1,378 ) (4,325 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (7,173 ) (10,482 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — 144 (Increase) in other non-current financial assets (162 ) (297 ) Cash flow used in investing activities $ (8,713 ) $ (14,960 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issue of share capital 24 264,706 Share issue costs — (19,484 ) Proceeds from interest-bearing loans and borrowings — 2,312 Repayment of interest-bearing loans and borrowings — (65,627 ) Payment of principal portion of lease liability (2,908 ) (2,845 ) Cash flow (used in)/from financing activities $ (2,884 ) $ 179,062 Net cash flow during the period (41,663 ) 110,415 Cash at bank and in hand at the beginning of the period 118,096 8,656 Net foreign exchange difference (1,324 ) (975 ) Cash at bank and in hand at the end of the period $ 75,109 $ 118,096





Reconciliations of adjusted gross profit to gross profit, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, by segment (unaudited):

Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated 2022 2021 2022 2021 Kit Revenue 30,555 15,263 55,091 26,797 Cost of goods sold (4,011 ) (2,439 ) (7,131 ) (4,112 ) Gross profit $ 26,544 $ 12,824 $ 47,960 $ 22,685 Gross profit margin 86.9 % 84.0 % 87.1 % 84.7 % Less: Depreciation charges 157 114 569 431 Share-based compensation expenses 57 48 176 48 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 26,758 $ 12,986 $ 48,705 $ 23,164 Adjusted Gross Profit % 87.6 % 85.1 % 88.4 % 86.4 % Service Revenue 23,389 23,693 73,012 60,221 Cost of goods sold (8,407 ) (12,826 ) (31,776 ) (28,299 ) Gross profit $ 14,982 $ 10,867 $ 41,236 $ 31,922 Gross profit margin 64.1 % 45.9 % 56.5 % 53.0 % Less: Depreciation charges 563 986 2,448 2,561 Share-based compensation expenses 105 52 220 52 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 15,650 $ 11,905 $ 43,904 $ 34,535 Adjusted Gross Profit % 66.9 % 50.2 % 60.1 % 57.3 % Corporate / Unallocated Revenue 3,940 4,727 11,745 7,955 Cost of goods sold (2,342 ) (3,115 ) (6,442 ) (4,352 ) Gross profit $ 1,598 $ 1,612 $ 5,303 $ 3,603 Gross profit margin 40.6 % 34.1 % 45.2 % 45.3 % Less: Depreciation charges — — — — Share-based compensation expenses — — — — Adjusted Gross Profit $ 1,598 $ 1,612 $ 5,303 $ 3,603 Adjusted Gross Profit % 40.6 % 34.1 % 45.2 % 45.3 %





Reconciliation of constant currency revenue growth to revenue growth as reported under IFRS, the most directly comparable IFRS measure (unaudited):

We use the non-IFRS measure of constant currency growth, which we define as our total revenue growth from one fiscal year to the next on a constant currency exchange rate basis. We measure our constant currency revenue growth by applying the current fiscal period’s average exchange rate to the prior year fiscal period.

Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 57,885 43,683 139,848 94,973 Revenue growth (IFRS) 33 % 47 % Foreign exchange impact -4 % -6 % Constant currency revenue growth 37 % 53 %





Reconciliation of consolidated adjusted gross profit to gross profit, the most directly comparable IFRS measure (unaudited):

Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 57,885 43,683 139,848 94,973 Cost of goods sold (14,760 ) (18,379 ) (45,349 ) (36,763 ) Gross Profit 43,125 25,304 94,499 58,210 Gross Profit % 74.5 % 57.9 % 67.6 % 61.3 % Less: Depreciation charges 720 1,100 3,017 2,992 Share-based compensation expenses 162 100 396 100 Adjusted Gross Profit 44,007 26,504 97,912 61,302 Adjusted Gross Profit % 76.0 % 60.7 % 70.0 % 64.5 %



Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to operating loss, the most directly comparable IFRS measure (unaudited):

